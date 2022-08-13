Girls Prep Golf
Barons 4th, Fremont 6th in Concordia Invitational
FORT WAYNE — DeKalb was fourth and Fremont placed sixth to lead area teams in the Concordia Invitational Saturday at Foster Park.
The Barons had 351, which was 37 shots better than they shot in the invite last year. The Eagles shot 372. Garrett had 480, and East Noble had 514.
Carroll won the tournament with 309, and was led by freshman Taylor Larkins, who was medalist with a 68. Bishop Dwenger was second with 342 and was a shot ahead of third-place Warsaw.
Lillie Cone was second overall to lead DeKalb, shooting a personal-best 73. Sophie Pfister was seventh with 78.
The Barons also had 91 from Kaitlin Traylor and 109 from Delaney Cox.
Fremont was led by an 85 from Kenadee Porath. Presley Scott had 92 and Khloe Glendening shot 93. Emery Laughlin had 102 and Reagan Rhodes shot 106.
Courtney Barse paced the Railroaders with 109. Garrett also had 114 from Emma Moody, 116 from Sydney Suelzer and 131 from Christy Kirby.
Gracie Schoof had 114 for the Knights.
Prep Volleyball Lakewood Park goes 1-1 in home invitational
AUBURN — Lakewood Park went 1-1 in its invitational to start the season on Saturday. The Panthers defeated Fremont 27-25, 25-20, but lost to Elkhart Christian Academy 23-25, 25-20, 15-6.
Fremont lost to ECA 25-23, 27-25.
In other area action Saturday, Eastside lost its season opener at Northeast Corner Conference rival Fairfield 25-22, 25-12, 25-15. The Falcons won the junior varsity match in two sets.
