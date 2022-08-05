Prep Girls Golf
Railroaders lose to Concordia, Heritage
GARRETT — Garrett had its first home meet of the season Thursday morning when it played host to Concordia Lutheran and Heritage at the Garrett Country Club.
The Cadets were the top team of the day with a back-nine score of 204 to Heritage's 247 and the Railroaders' 252.
Concordia's Addie Myers was the medalist with a 49.
Garrett's Courtney Barse led the Railroaders with a 54, followed by Emmah Moody with 65.
Concordia 204, Heritage 247, Garrett 252.
Garrett: Courtney Barse 54, Emmah Moody 65, Sydney Suelzer 66, Christy Kirby 67.
Concordia: Addie Myers 49, Mia Loggins 51, Morgan Moher 51, Lauren Goodman 53, Cailyn Bolinger 54.
Heritage: Rae Mullins 53. Alexis Bremer 62, Natalie Ott 64, Chloe Grebe 68, Olivia Minnich 71.
College Football
Trine hires two new assistants
ANGOLA — The Trine University football program has announced a pair of new additions to the coaching staff heading into this season. Jonas Williams joins the team to work with the defensive line and Tyler Bolen will work with quarterbacks.
Williams, a 2003 graduate of Ball State University, most recently was the associate head coach at Beech Grove High School where he worked with the offensive line and was offensive coordinator. Before that, he had a stint at Carmel High School as associate head coach also while in charge of the offensive line. His last college experience at the University of Indianapolis where he coached for a pair of non-consecutive seasons.
Bolen, a 2016 graduate of West Virginia Wesleyan College, joins the Thunder having most recently been in a similar position at Defiance College. He coached both quarterbacks and wide receivers while also serving as passing game coordinator. Before that, he was the running backs coach at Fairmont State University and the quarterbacks and safeties coach at Greensboro College.
College Women's Tennis
Thunder announce schedule for 2022-23 season
ANGOLA, Ind. – The Trine University women's tennis team announced Thursday their schedule for the upcoming school year.
The Thunder open the season with a road match at Manchester University on September 6 before traveling to Franklin College to face the Grizzlies and Webster University in a tri-match on September 10. The road trip continues when they compete in the Hope College Invite on September 16-17.
Trine will be in action in a pair of home matches on back-to-back days late in September when they play Anderson University on September 19 and Indiana University-Kokomo on September 20.
The fall portion of the schedule concludes at the ITA Regional Championships on September 30 through October 2 in St. Louis, Missouri.
The annual spring break trip to Orlando, Florida kicks off the spring season from March 6-9.
On March 14, Manchester University completes their home-and-home series with Trine before the Thunder head to the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology on March 19.
Trine is scheduled to be on the road against four of the team's first five Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association opponents. They go to Olivet College (March 22), Albion College (March 25) and Adrian College (April 1) before playing host to Alma College on April 4 and hitting the road again to square off with Hope College on April 7.
The final three matches of the regular season will be contested at home when Trine takes on Saint Mary's College on April 12, followed by Calvin University on April 15 and Kalamazoo College on April 22.
The Thunder were 11-7 overall one year ago and helped get head coach Erin Kolar to her 100th career victory at the helm of both the men's and women's tennis programs at Trine.
