Prep Baseball Heights wins season opener
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights opened its season with a 1-0 win over Bronson, Michigan, Wednesday.
Four Panther pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout. Starter Hunter Allen and relievers Camden Hall and Jacob Graber pitched two scoreless innings apiece. Graber pitched the fifth and sixth innings and got the win. Kamden Leedy retired the Vikings in order in the seventh for the save.
Heights scored the lone run of the game in the fifth when Maverick Deveau had a hit to drive in Dylan Malone. Deveau had three hits in the game, including a double.
Lakers beat by Minutemen
LAGRANGE — Lakeland dropped its season opener to Concord 11-3 on Tuesday.
The Lakers led 2-0 after four innings, then the Minutemen scored three times in the top of the fifth to take a 3-2 lead. Lakeland answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the contest.
Concord broke the tie with eight runs in the seventh inning. The Minutemen took advantage of nine walks and a few errors by the Lakers in the non-conference game.
Lakeland had four hits and four walks.
Prep Softball Hornets lose at Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — Early season growing pains continued Wednesday for Angola as it dropped a 24-1 decision at Columbia City in a contest stopped after five innings due to the 10-run rule.
The Hornets (0-2) got their lone run in the top of the third inning, when Rosalyn Knauer singled and later scored on an error. It was one of only two hits Angola managed on the night. Eleanore Knauer had the other hit, a double in the top of the fourth.
Angola head coach Pete Henderson said his team is a work in progress. “We’re getting to know each other,” Henderson said.
Angola returns to action April 9 with a doubleheader at Lakewood Park. First pitch for game one is set for 11 a.m.
Cougars lose opener
BREMEN — Central Noble opened the season with a 6-0 loss to Bremen on Tuesday.
Senior Jaylin Swint had two solo home runs for the Lions, and freshman Chrissy Grabowski pitched a complete game two-hit shutout with no walks.
Libby Goldey had a double for the Cougars in David Pearson’s first game as CN coach. Ashleigh Gray and Kyleigh Egolf each had singles.
Freshman Kensy Kimmel started and took the pitching loss for Central Noble. She had five strikeouts and no walks in five and one-third innings.
Prep Girls Tennis Chargers fall to Lions
BREMEN — West Noble opened its season Tuesday with a 4-1 loss to Bremen.
Isabella Bartlett scored the lone point for the Chargers with a straight-set victory at No. 2 singles.
West Noble will return to action after spring break when it hosts Whitko on April 11.
Bremen 4, West Noble 1
Singles: 1. Grace Meyer (B) def. Avery Kruger 6-1, 6-0. 2. Isabella Bartlett (WN) def. Mara Schripke 7-5, 6-4. 3. Sylvia Meyer (B) def. Bethany Trinklein 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Chloe Miller-Mikayli Laidig (B) def. Jacqueline Macias-Kora Hilbish 6-1, 6-0. 2. Alivia Wilson-Mackenzie Resor (B) def. Ashlyn Seigel-Jenny Moreno 6-1, 6-0.
Prep Track and Field Seniors to be honored for Barons, Hornets today
ANGOLA — Due to renovations at both Angola and DeKalb high school, including putting in turf football fields, it will be Senior Day for both the Barons and the Hornets today before their girls and boys dual meets behind Angola Middle School.
The Senior Day festivities will start at 4:30 p.m.
CN teams topped by Manchester
ALBION — Both Central Noble teams opened their seasons Tuesday with losses to Manchester, 78-53 on the boys’ dual and 78-52 in the girls’ dual.
In the boys’ meet, Isaac Clay won the shot put and Riley Bremer won the discus for the Cougars.
In the girls’ dual, Ella Zolman won three events to lead Central Noble: the 100- and 200-meter dashes and the high jump.
Also on Tuesday, Lakeland’s boys team got its season started at Goshen and lost to the RedHawks 76-56.
Manchester girls 78, Central Noble 52
100 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 12.9. 200 — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 28.1. 400 — 1. West (M) 1:13, 2. Piatti (CN) 1:15, 3. DeWitt (CN) 1:15.9. 800 — 1. Alloid (M) 2:44.4, 2. Rinehold (CN) 2:54.3. 1,600 — 1. Rinehold (CN) 6:10.3. 3,200 — 1. Cashdollar (M) 13:03.5.
4x100 relay — 1. CN 55.5. 4x400 relay — 1. Manchester 4:48.5, 2. CN 4:57.2. 4x800 relay — 1. Manchester 11:46.9. 100 hurdles — 1. Paris (CN) 18.8, 3. Truelove (CN) 19.4. 300 hurdles — 1. Egolf (M) 55.7, 2. Clay (CN) 57.3, 3. Paris (CN) 59.2.
High jump — 1. E. Zolman (CN) 4-6. Long jump — 1. Auler (M) 14-9.5, 3. Worman (CN) 12-10.25. Shot put — 1. Stetzel (M) 28. Discus — 1. Borgman (M) 92-5, 3. Rinehold (CN) 53-4.5. Pole vault — 1. Lotts (CN) 6-6, 2. DeWitt (CN) 6.
Manchester boys 78, Central Noble 53
100 — 1. Gaerte (M) 11.9, 2. Smith (CN) 12.2. 200 — 1. Gaerte (M) 24.9, 2. Dunlap (CN) 25.1. 400 — 1. York (M) 56.4, 3. Elias (CN) 57.6. 800 — 1. Jones (M) 2:24.2, 3. Knafel (CN) 2:37.9. 1,600 — 1. King (M) 5:21.6, 3. Wait (CN) 6:01.7. 3,200 — 1. King (M) 11:36.2.
4x100 relay — 1. Manchester 46.1. 4x400 relay — 1. Manchester 3:49.5, 2. CN 4:19. 4x800 relay — 1. Manchester 9:29.8, 2. CN 10:48.3. 110 hurdles — 1. Lincoln (M) 16.3, 2. Thompson (CN) 17.5, 3. Skinner (CN) 18.7. 300 hurdles — 1. Lincoln (M) 42.1, 2. Skinner (CN) 46.5, 3. Thompson (CN) 46.7.
High jump — 1t. Cade (M) and Haecker (M) 5-10, 3. Smith (CN) 5-8. Long jump — 1. Smith (CN) 18-2.75. Shot put — 1. I. Clay (CN) 41-6, 2. Skinner (CN) 39-1, 3. R. Bremer (CN) 38-9. Discus — 1. R. Bremer (CN) 116, 2. Skinner (CN) 109-9. Pole vault — 1t. Hopf (CN) and Kitchen (CN) 8.
College Basketball Former EN star Ali enters portal
AKRON, Ohio — Former East Noble boys basketball standout Ali Ali put his name in the transfer portal on Wednesday, ending his three-year run with the Akron Zips.
Ali helped lead the Zips to the Men’s NCAA Tournament after winning the Mid-American Conference Tournament.
This season, he averaged 13.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game.
Ali scored 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game his senior year with the Knights.
