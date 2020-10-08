SYRACUSE — It didn’t come quite as easily this time, but DeKalb wasn’t going to be denied a chance to defend its sectional title.
The Barons scored quickly to get themselves going, and went on to defeat Lakeland 6-0 in the semifinals of the Class 2A sectional at Wawasee Thursday.
DeKalb (15-2) will return Saturday at 2 p.m. for the championship match against NorthWood.
The Barons had rolled past Lakeland 10-1 at home late in the regular season, but weren’t looking past the Lakers.
“We knew it was going to be a different type of game,” Baron coach Logan Cochran said. “It’s tournament time and we’re both playing for something. They put up a better fight today than they did a couple of weeks ago. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy.
“I was happy to see us doing the correct things. We’ve got to sharpen some things up at practice (today) so we can do the job Saturday.”
The quick score gave the Barons an early boost.
“It was important for us early on to come out and get a goal,” Cochran said. “We did that Tuesday against West Noble and that kind of put them on their heels.
“We scored in the first 2 1/2 minutes and that put us on the right path, and that was big that we did that.”
The Barons got three goals from Grace Snyder, two from Riley Exford and one from Sam Slavin.
The Lakers knew it was an uphill battle, but had more to show the Barons this time.
“We didn’t change much,” Lakeland coach Megan Hamilton said. “The first time we played them we had some real fresh injuries so we didn’t get to play a hundred percent. We didn’t come out with the same intensity the first time we played them.
“They’re the toughest team on our schedule so we know it’s going to be hard to keep up with them.”
The Lakers effectively used their offsides trap to slow the Barons down. Hamilton said it had also worked well in a victory against Angola in the opening round.
“Our offsides trap the last few games has been our saving grace on the defensive line,” Hamilton said. “Alivia Rasler does a great job leading that defensive line and performing the offsides trap.”
Rasler also made a save in the second half when Brooke Bowers had eluded the keeper and fired one toward the net.
“Lakeland packed it in and then played an offsides trap on us,” Cochran said. “It made it a little harder to get scoring opportunities because they played the offsides trap well.”
The Barons cleared their bench late in the game, giving some younger players some tournament time.
“It’s good to get the experience,” Cochran said. “We’ve got a lot of young players, and we have to make sure we give them the time and opportunities we need because they’re the future.”
