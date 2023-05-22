College Track & Field Trine senior hurdler Gladieux qualifies for D3 nationals
INDIANAPOLIS – Trine University senior Jake Gladieux will compete in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track & Field Championships in both hurdles events at the Polisseni Track and Field Complex in Pittsford, New York.
The national qualifiers were announced on Friday.
Gladieux is the defending NCAA Division III national champion in the 400-meter hurdles and will be making his third appearance in the outdoor national meet.
Gladieux is seeded 11th in 110-meter hurdles with a run of 14.31 seconds made at the Michigan State Spartan Invitational on March 31. He is seeded 16th in the 400 hurdles at 53.05 seconds ran at the Thrills in the Hills Open at Emory (Ga.) University on March 24.
Gladieux will run in the preliminaries of the 400 hurdles at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday. He will run in the 110 hurdles prelims at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Both hurdles finals will be on Saturday, the 110 at 1:50 p.m. and the 400 at 3:15 p.m.
Gladieux and senior thrower Theodore Samra received All-Great Lakes Region honors late last week from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
To be named All-Region, a student-athlete must be in the top five in the region in their events. Gladieux leads the Great Lakes region in both the 110 and 400 hurdles for the aforementioned times he ran in March.
Samra is second in the region in the shot put with a throw of 52 feet, 2 inches made at the St. Francis (Ill.) Fighting Chance meet on May 13.
Prep Baseball Lakers win 3 of final 4
LAGRANGE — Lakeland ended the regular season winning three out of its last four games, all at home.
The Lakers played two different opponents Saturday, losing to Wawasee 5-3 before defeating Sturgis (Mich.) 6-2. Lakeland won over Northeast Corner Conference rival Garrett 6-3 on Thursday, then beat Bethany Christian 13-3 in six innings on Friday.
In the regular season finale at Sturgis, the Lakers (16-12, 7-3 NECC) scored four in the first innings. Jayden Marshall allowed two earned runs and five hits over five innings with seven strikeouts and no walks to get the win, and also had two hits and a run batted in offensively.
Levi Cook doubled and drove in three runs and pitched two scoreless innings of relief for Lakeland. Garrett Pieri was 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored.
Against Wawasee, Carson Mickem had two hits and an RBI for the Lakers. The Warriors scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-3 tie.
On Friday, Cook pitched three scoreless innings in getting the win, and had three hits, three RBIs and a run. Marshall and Drannon Miller each had two hits, a run scored and an RBI. Mickem had two runs and two RBIs. Pieri walked three times and scored a run.
On Thursday, Miller had two hits and two runs scored for Lakeland. Mark Wells had a hit, a walk, a sacrifice fly, an RBI and a run scored. Mickem got the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs and six hits in six innings. Marshall pitched a scoreless seventh inning to get the save.
Luke Holcomb had two doubles and a run scored for the Railroaders. Peyton Simmons drove in two runs.
Hornets win regular season finale at Woodlan Saturday
WOODBURN — Angola ended its regular season with a 14-9 win over Woodlan on Saturday.
Sophomore Korbin Roan was 3-for-3 with two walks, three stolen bases, a double, a run batted in and four runs scored to lead the Hornets. Payton Fulton was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, three runs and three stolen bases.
Jack Archbold reached base four times for Angola, including two hits, and had two runs and two RBIs. Kenton Konrad singled, doubled and drove in four runs. Senior Eli Hendrickson was the winning pitcher.
The Hornets enter sectional play with a 6-20 record. On Saturday, Angola athletic director Steve Lantz confirmed the use of an ineligible player that forced the Hornets to forfeit just the two wins over Fremont in April.
In the Angola Junior Varsity Tournament Saturday, Hamilton’s varsity team went 1-1. The Marines lost 9-5 to the Hornets, then defeated Prairie Heights 13-4.
Central Noble tops ’Busco, splits twin bill with Squires
Central Noble defeated visiting Churubusco 6-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game Thursday, then split a doubleheader at Manchester Saturday. The Squires won game one 10-9 in eight innings. The Cougars won the nightcap 7-0.
On Thursday, the Cougars scored six unanswered runs after the Eagles scored three times in the second inning, then hung on to win.
Carter Wilkinson had three hits and a run batted in for CN. Tysen Deck and Landyn Champion each had two runs. Winning pitcher Jaxon Copas went the distance and also had two hits. He allowed two earned runs and scattered 13 hits, two walks and a hit batter while striking out nine.
Brennan Gaff had four hits and three runs batted in for Churubusco. Cameron Patten had three hits, two runs and an RBI. Ethan Hartsock had two hits and two runs.
In game two Saturday, Brody Morgan pitched a one-hit shutout with three strikeouts and three walks for the Cougars.
Champion had three hits and RBI for Central Noble. Copas was 2-for-3, hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in a run. Wilkinson and Deck each had two hits and two runs. Tyler Shisler had two hits and two RBIs.
In game one in North Manchester, the Cougars scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to break a 6-6 tie. then the Squires scored four times in the bottom half to win it.
Shisler had two triples, two walks, three runs scored and an RBI for CN. Morgan had four hits and four RBIs.
LPC, Churubusco split
CHURUBUSCO — Lakewood Park and Churubusco each took a game in a doubleheader Saturday. The Panthers won the opener 14-4 in six innings, then the Eagles won game two 5-3.
In game one, Jensen Ridderheim was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double, a triple, three runs scored, two stolen bases and two runs batted in for Lakewood Park. Corbin White was 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, three runs and two RBIs. Kayden Kirtley drove in three runs.
White pitched the first four innings in getting the win for the Panthers. He allowed four runs (three earned) and five hits in four innings and struck out eight. Kolten Kirtley pitched two scoreless innings of relief.
Gaff and Croix Haberstock each had two hits and a run scored for Churubusco (8-15, 2-8 Northeast Corner Conference). Ethan Hartsock tripled and drove in two runs.
In game two, Gaven Hart was the winning pitcher in relief or the Eagles. He allowed two unearned runs and two hits in three innings. Then Hartsock pitched two scoreless, hitless innings of relief to get the save.
Brennan Gaff had three hits, two RBIs and a run for Churubusco. Brant Skinner scored twice, singled and walk.
Gabe Dager doubled, had a sacrifice, scored a run and drove in a run for the Panthers.
Knights lose to Goshen
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble lost to Goshen 8-5 on Thursday.
That ended up being the Knights’ final game of the regular season. EN played a couple innings at Fort Wayne North Side Friday before rain stopped play for good.
On Thursday, East Noble pitchers struggled to throw strikes in the fifth inning and the RedHawks capitalized with five runs to take an 8-5 lead.
Hunter Wiley hit two solo home runs for the Knights (9-16). Owen Ritchie pitched two scoreless innings of relief. Deegan Munk singled, doubled and walked. Parker Kerr walked twice, scored twice and doubled.
Prep Softball Lakers 3-1 to end regular season, loss is to DeKalb
Lakeland played its final four games of the regular season at home and won three of them.
The Lakers swept Sturgis (Mich.) Saturday 17-0 in five innings and 14-2 in five innings, lost to DeKalb 17-1 in five innings on Friday and beat Garrett 13-9 in a Northeast Corner Conference game.
On Friday, the Barons scored nine runs in the first and Lillie Cserep threw a one-hitter and shut down the Lakers despite walking eight and striking out no one.
Serena Wineland and Kayla Leins each had two hits, two runs batted in and three runs scored for DeKalb. Wineland also walked twice and homered.
Cserep had three hits, including a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Kenzie Zent and Rylee Moore also had two RBIs each.
Cassidi Parham had Lakeland’s lone hit.
On Saturday, Jaden Moore homered and drove in five runs in game one for the Lakers. Abbey Priestley pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and two walks.
Kylee Waldron had five hits, four RBIs, three runs scored and a walk in the twin bill for Lakeland. Kaitlyn Keck, Reahgan Adams and freshman Kaia McNamara drove in four runs apiece.
On Thursday, the Lakers jumped out to an 8-0 lead on Garrett after three innings.
Priestley had two hits and five RBIs for Lakeland. McNamara and Kendyl Arroyo each scored three runs.
On Saturday at Denny Feagler Field in Garrett, the Railroaders split a doubleheader with Snider. Garrett won game on 10-0 in six innings, then lost the second game 12-4.
Knights finish regular season well with 4 straight victories
East Noble ended its regular season with four straight wins, and that included a home doubleheader sweep of Westview Saturday, 7-5 and 16-6 (in five innings) and an 11-7 win at Bremen on Thursday.
On Thursday, the Knights (16-9 before Monday) had 14 hits.
On Saturday in Kendallville, Westview freshman Briana Kauffman was 6-for-7 in the twin bill with two homers, five runs scored and three RBIs.
Warrior Bri Caldwell had three hits in game one, including a double and a home run, scored a run and drove in three runs. Karlie Schrock doubled and drove in two runs.
Eagles beat Central Noble, swept by Starfires Saturday
Churubusco defeated Northeast Corner Conference rival Central Noble 5-3 on Thursday in Albion. But the Eagles lost at South Adams twice on Saturday, 8-6 and 13-11.
On Thursday, Churubusco scored two runs in the top of the fifth inning to break a 3-3 tie.
Jaylyn Shively hit a solo home run for the Eagles. Madison Hosted and Emma Walters each had two hits, Hosted tripled, drove in a run and scored twice. Walters also doubled and scored a run.
Grace Swank had three hits and Kierra Bolen scored two runs for the Cougars (5-5 NECC). Kennedy Vice had two singles and two runs batted in.
In game two on Saturday in Berne, freshman Reagan Beitler hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the Starfires the walkoff win.
Lauren Stroder was 5-for-7 with a walk and a run batted in in the twin bill for the Eagles. Grace Lawson had four hits and four RBIs.
Ashlyn Erwin had three hits and three runs in game one for Churubusco.
LPC, Hornets lose
Lakewood Park lost at home to Northrop 14-4 in six innings Saturday while Angola lost at Jimtown 4-1.
In Auburn, the Panthers led 4-2 after three innings, then the Bruins took over.
Grace Merkel drove in two runs and scored a run for LPC. Ava West scored twice. Sabrina Kauffman and Miranda Motz each reached base twice.
Prep Boys Golf Knights top Lakers
KENDALLVILLE — East Noble defeated Lakeland 166-175 in a matchup of two of the area’s top teams Thursday at Noble Hawk.
Caden Anderson led balanced Knight scoring with 38, and Ryan Norden shot 41. EN is 6-3 on the season.
Laker Ben Keil was medalist with 37, and his brother Nate Keil fired a 40.
East Noble 166, Lakeland 175
EN: Caden Anderson 38, Ryan Norden 41, Joey Sorrell 43, Ronan Fisher 44, Nathan Bowker 45.
LL: Ben Keil 37, Nate Keil 40, Tommy Curtis 43, Kyle Hartsough 55, Brady Ferguson 56.
Heights second, CN third
MIDDLEBURY — Prairie Heights was second to Fairfield 170-182 in a three-team Northeast Corner Conference match Thursday at Meadow Valley. Central Noble was third with 196.
Braeden Morr led the Panthers with 42. Landon Vice paced the Cougars with 45.
On a rainy Friday at Cherry Hill in Fort Wayne, CN lost to Blackhawk Christian 184-205. Brave Gavin Haiflich was medalist with a 41.
Thursday’s results
Fairfield 170, Prairie Heights 182,
Central Noble 196
PH: Braeden Morr 42, Noah Butler 44, Brayden Levitz 48, Leyton Byler 48, Austin Milliman 58.
CN: Landon Vice 45, Blake Weeks 46, Brayden Kirchner 52, Owen Norris 53, Jeremiah Imhof 53.
Warriors defeat Bethany
LAGRANGE — Westview defeated Bethany Christian 173-196 Thursday at Heron Creek.
Warrior Silas Haarer was medalist with an even par 35.
Blazers defeat Woodlan on fifth-man tiebreaker
Eastside won on the road over Woodlan Thursday on the fifth-man tiebreaker. Both teams shot 170.
Blazer Clayton Minnick won medalist honors on a tiebreaker over Warrior Carter Fleek. Both guys shot 40.
Braxtyn Chamberlain shot 42 for Eastside. Reece Myers, Ashton Bendel and Gunnar Czaja had 44s.
Auto Racing AMS starts season
FREMONT — Angola Motorsport Speedway opened its season on Saturday night.
The feature winners were Tommy Cook in the EverageAuto.com Late Models, Johnathon Gatton in the R.L. McCoy Modifieds, Jeremy Hamilton in the Vore’s Welding and Steel Street Stocks and Mark Mason in the Shepherd’s Family Auto Group Front Wheel Drives.
Racing will continue at AMS this coming Saturday and will feature the first Triple Play for the late models and the first Modified Mixer. Both divisions will have 50-lap feature races with a top prize of $1,100.
