College Soccer Trine trio earns all-region honors
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three Trine University soccer players were named to all-region teams by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
From the Thunder women, two freshmen made All-Region VIII teams. Forward Teresa Ashbrook made the First Team and defender Ellie Price made the Third Team.
Ashbrook set NCAA program records for Trine with 18 goals and 39 points in leading the team to its first NCAA Division III Tournament.
Price helped the 15-5-2 Thunder be very stout defensively. They had a program record 12 shutouts and a 0.89 goals against average.
For the Trine men, sophomore forward Tyler Murphy was picked to the all-region Second Team. He was third in the region in goals with 17, including six game-winning goals. He also had three assists for 37 points.
The Thunder finished 12-8-1, won the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Tournament for the first time in program history, and also made the NCAA Division III Tournament for the first time in program history.
Prep Basketball 4 local top nominees for weekly awards from IBCA
Garrett senior guard Nataley Armstrong, Central Noble senior guard Connor Essegian and juniors Austin Cripe from West Noble and Chase Bachelor from Prairie Heights were top nominees in District 1 for the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Players of the Week awards for last week’s efforts.
Prep Swimming Hornet teams down Legends
ANGOLA — Both Angola teams defeated Fort Wayne North Side Monday at the YMCA of Steuben County, 128-18 in the girls’ dual and 112-11 in the boys’ meet.
Frances Krebs (200-yard freestyle, 100 butterfly), Ella Sears (20 and 100 freestyles), Brooke Shelburne (100 breaststroke, 200 individual medley) won two events apiece for the Hornet girls (5-1).
Marcus Miller (200 IM, 100 breaststroke) and Ethan Sanders (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won two events for the Angola boys.
Fremont freshman Camilo Vega won the 200 freestyle and was second in the 100 butterfly. Eagle teammate Gage Forrest had the fastest time in the 100 freestyle in 57.82 seconds.
Angola girls 128, F.W. North Side 18
(all Angola swimmers unless noted otherwise)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (T. Sherburne, Powers, Sears, B. Shelburne) 2:11.53, 2. AHS (G. Shelburne, Zeeb, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:24.19.
200 freestyle — 1. F. Krebs 2:08.42, 2. G. Shelburne 2:27.46, 3. Zeeb 2:57.77.
200 individual medley — 1. B. Shelburne 2:27.51, 2. M. Krebs 2:49.75.
50 freestyle — 1. Sears 26.9, 2. Powers 29.34, 3. Antos 30.31. JV, Farlow 31.43, Morucchio 36.93, Angelo 38.40.
100 butterfly — 1. F. Krebs 1:04.85, 2. T. Shelburne 1:08.72.
100 freestyle — 1. Sears 59.24, 2. M. Krebs 1:09.15, 3. Rodriguez 1:09.60,
500 freestyle —1. Powers 6:12.04, 2. Antos 6:38.34.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (F. Krebs, B. Shelburne, Antos, Sears) 1:56.85, 2. AHS (Baker, Farlow, M. Krebs, Rodriguez) 2:07.36.
100 backstroke — 1. T. Shelburne 1:08.53, 2. G. Shelburne 1:14.83, 3. Farlow 1:21.27.
100 breaststroke — 1. B. Shelburne 1:18.19, 3. Zeeb 1:40.61, 5. Baker 1:50.31.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (F. Krebs, Antos, Powers, T. Shelburne) 4:20.40, 2. AHS (Rodriguez, Farlow, Baker, G. Shelburne) 4:56.56.
Angola boys 112, F.W. North Side 11
(all Angola swimmers unless noted otherwise)
200-yard medley relay — 1. Angola (Sanders, M. Miller, E. Bussema, Hosek) 1:54.52, 2. AHS (Sweeney, Shannon, Young, O. Koch) 2:08.98.
200 freestyle — 1. Vega (Fremont) 2:07.74, 2. Cooper 2:16.13, 3. Sweeney 2:18.40.
200 individual medley — 1. M. Miller 2:14.97, 2. Young 2:40.21.
50 freestyle — 1. Hosek 25.35, 2. E. Bussema 25.74, 3. Forrest (Fre) 26.33, 4. O. Koch 28.48. JV, Newburg 29.08, Keller 30.33, G. Michael 33.22.
100 butterfly — 1. Sanders 1:02.79, 2. Vega (Fre) 1:03.37, 3. Cooper 1:13.29.
100 freestyle — 1. E. Bussema 58.32, 2. Shannon 1:02.22, 3. O. Koch 1:04.15. JV, Forrest (Fre) 57.82, Newburg 1:08.11, G. Michael 1:13.35.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Cooper, Shannon, Hosek, M. Miller) 1:47.17, 2. AHS (Young, G. Michael, Keller, Newburg) 2:00.51.
100 backstroke — 1. Sanders 1:00.75, 2. Sweeney 1:12.19.
100 breaststroke — 1. M. Miller 1:09.20, 2. Shannon 1:25.12.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Angola (Sweeney, E. Bussema, Hosek, Sanders) 3:57.70, 2. AHS (Young, Newburg, O. Koch, Cooper) 4:19.41.
EN teams sweep Bruins
FORT WAYNE — East Noble’s boys team opened its season with a 121-44 victory over Northrop Monday at the South Side Natatorium. The Knight girls won over the Bruins 134-48.
Middle School Basketball CN sixth-grade teams fall
ALBION — Central Noble’s sixth-grade boys basketball team lost the “A” game over Wawasee 36-18 on Monday, and fell in the “B” game 12-2.
In the “A” contest, Riley Knipper led the Cougars with 10 points. Brodey Dice had four points, and Zackary Chenoweth and Bryson Stump scored two each.
The “B” game was played with a running clock over two 10-minute halves. Bryce Coyle had the two CN points.
DeKalb boys teams top Blazers
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s seventh- and eighth-grade teams began their seasons Nov. 22 with victories over Eastside.
The DeKalb eighth grade won 54-25. Brady Culler led the Barons with 15 points, and Garden People and Nolan Sonnenberg added eight each. Caden Rice and Bowen Minehart each scored six. Other Baron scorers were Myles Dobson five, Conner Schmidt four and Kayden Palumbo two.
DeKalb’s seventh-grade won 69-11 over Eastside.
Sixth-grade Baron boys win
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team edged Garrett 26-25 Nov. 23. DeKalb won the B-team game 30-6.
DeKalb defeated Fremont 52-18 Nov. 18. DeKalb’s B-team won 31-2.
DeKalb opened the season Nov. 9 with a 35-15 win over East Noble. DeKalb’s B-team won 19-13.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl reports top scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has listed its top performances from the week of Nov. 22.
Papa Johns Bowler of the Week awards went to Charlie Shireman for men (185 pins over average) and Karen Lake for women (94).
MEN: Moose — Ian Fry 278, Greg Dini 266, Jordan Howard 258, 712 series, Tyland Cowan 257, John Delucenay 257, Tim Wise 256, Stan Woods 255, Tim Klinker 253. Booster — Matt Liggett 297, 730 series, Matt Patrick 279, Rocky Sattison 277, 740 series, Mike Handley 269, Jeffrey Griffith 268, 730 series, Jim Smith 266, Bill Spice 264, Austin Ballentine 264, Chad Griffith 258, Michael Wallace 258, Tim Klinker 257, Kris Purdy 257, Ryan David 257, Greg Dini 256, Joey Glover 703 series. Industrial — Charlie Shireman 259.
WOMEN: Moose — Rachel Gardner 224, 535 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 208, 576 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 245, 616 series. Friday Night Recreation — Jen Carper 203.
