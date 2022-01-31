The Northeast Corner Conference is like an uneven, three-tier cake. (A red velvet cake if I had the choice.)
The top tier features most of the frosting, which makes for the best, sweetest bite of cake you're going to get.
The middle layer is the biggest tier that sits between two thin layers of frosting, which means you get a little bit of everything, including teams that could beat any team in the rest of the conference on any given night.
The bottom is just cake with no frosting. It's still cake, which means it has potential to make a good last bite.
I'll let you decipher which teams goes in each tier, but you probably already know.
The NECC fills up this week's power rankings.
No. 1 Eastside
Record: 17-1, 7-0 NECC
Last week: 1
The Blazers have been too close for comfort in a lot of their wins this season. Are they just lucky or do they know how to finish games off? I think it's a little of both and will make them tough to beat down the stretch.
No. 2 Central Noble
Record: 17-1, 6-1 NECC
Last week: 2
The Cougars only had one contest last week, at rival Churubusco. Central Noble was able to pull away after a rough second quarter. When they are able to find that next gear and go on big runs, that's when this squad is at its most dangerous state.
No. 3 Prairie Heights
Record: 9-6, 5-2 NECC
Last week: Not ranked
It's finally time to rank the Panthers, but at No. 3? Yes, this team is good. They have wins over West Noble and Fremont, the two teams below them. Last Friday's comeback at Fremont was impressive. In year one under coach Delmar Bontrager, Prairie Heights has been a pleasant surprise.
No. 4 West Noble
Record: 8-6, 3-4 NECC
Last week: 3
Charger head coach Ethan Marsh has been trying to get his team to play with consistency. They've consistently been in every game this season but have failed to finish in a few of their losses. All of their defeats have been by seven points or less.
No. 5 Fremont
Record: 8-6, 3-3 NECC
Last week: 4
The win over Churubusco ended a four-game skid for the Eagles. When Fremont is able to play at a quick pace, it has quite a bit of success. If the tempo of the game is slowed down, that's where the Eagles have trouble.
Others considered: East Noble, Angola, Westview, DeKalb.
