ALBION — Going into Saturday's girls basketball game vs. Central Noble, DeKalb's Evie Pepple had yet to make a three-point basket this season.
Pepple left Albion a Cougar killer.
Pepple's three-point at the buzzer lifted the Barons to a 29-27 victory over Central Noble.
The win improved DeKalb to 3-3 on the season. Central Noble dropped to 5-2.
Junior Lillian Cone scored a team-high 12 points for DeKalb. Pepple, who was 2-for-2 Saturday from deep, ended the game with 6. Junior Delaney Cox had five rebounds.
Central Noble was led by junior Madison Vice with 12 points. Senior Ashleigh Gray added six. Junior Meghan Kiebel had a game-high nine rebounds.
Late in the contest, it looked like Vice was going to be the game's hero.
With DeKalb leading 26-24 and 19.6 seconds to play, the Barons were at the foul line. But the charity toss was no good, and Kiebel grabbed the rebound for Central Noble.
Vice worked her way to the bucket for a layup on the left side with 7.3 seconds to play. She was fouled, and after a DeKalb timeout, she hit the free throw to give her team a 27-26 lead.
DeKalb raced up the floor, worked the ball around and eventually into the hands of Pepple on the right wing. Her shut hit nothing but net as the horn sounded.
"That's pretty awesome to see," Baron coach Noah Stuckey said of Pepple's game-winner. "She works hard."
Central Noble coach Josh Treesh was disappointed at the lack of offense from everyone but Vice. The other six players who saw varsity time attempted a combined 16 field goals.
"Our offense was the issue tonight," Treesh said. "At some point, the other girls are going to have to quit standing around and watching Madi Vice be the offense."
The Cougars were playing their third game of the week. Treesh said fatigue played a factor.
Central Noble did not even attempt to press DeKalb, and the press has become the foundation of the Cougars' defensive attack.
"We weren't able to do it," Treesh said of the press.
Without having to face the Cougars' full-court press, DeKalb ended Saturday's game with 11 turnovers for the contest. Central Noble had 18 turnovers.
DeKalb shot 9-for-36 from the floor for 25%. Central Noble converted on 40% of its field goals, but only attempted 25.
Central Noble led 17-16 entering the fourth quarter, but that's when Cone got hot. She hit a three-pointer to make it 19-17 in favor of DeKalb to start the final period.
Gray responded for Central Noble to tie the game at 19.
A Kiebel free throw made it 20-19, then Abby Hile hit from inside to extend the lead to 22-19.
But at the 4:20 mark, Cone hit another from deep to tie the game at 22.
Gray scored to give the lead back to CN, but DeKalb junior Elizabeth Martin hit a three-pointer to give her team the lead at 25-24.
The lead grew to 26-24 on a Cone free throw with 36.9 seconds to play, but Vice eventually got the Cougars into position for what looked like a win with her driving shot with 7.3 seconds to play.
"Kiebel and Vice are awesome players," Stuckey said. "They found a way to win. We just hit a shot late."
DeKalb scored the first five points of the game, but Central Noble went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter to lead 9-5 at the first break.
Already a slow offensive night turned worse, as the two teams combined for 10 points in the second quarter and nine in the third.
Cone scored all 12 of her points in the second half, including the first 11 Baron points of the third and fourth quarters to keep her team in it.
Cone finished the game 3-for-7 from behind the arc.
