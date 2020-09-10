HAMILTON — When Eastside and Hamilton’s volleyball teams faced off Thursday, it was two teams trying to get better.
The Marines are learning a new system, getting accustomed to a new coach and working to play together.
The Blazers are a few steps ahead, as they focus on being competitive in every match and learning how to win.
Eastside captured the Northeast Corner Conference match 25-5, 25-6, 25-11.
Zoe McBride served six aces and McKenna Elzey added four for the Blazers. Eleanor Neumann recorded six kills and Josie Richman added five.
Skyelar Kessler had 10 assists and five digs. Paige Franz had six digs.
For Hamilton, Raymie Howard served two aces. Maddi Dager had three blocks and Krysta Mullin added two.
“We’re really just trying to build the program. I’ve just met most of these girls. A lot of them really haven’t been taught,” said first-year Hamilton coach Emma Lucas. “We’re trying to teach juniors and seniors stuff other teams learn in sixth grade.
“They have spirit. I think in a couple of years, we’ll have something to show to people,” she said. “For now, it’s just rebuilding, trying to keep our heads up and trying to learn.
“They’ve never played before together either,” Lucas added. “They’re learning each other, they’re learning me. It’s definitely a work in progress.”
Eastside coach Kent Mitchell said, “I want us to compete for every point, and I feel really good about that. They’re (Hamilton) in a situation we probably used to be in where you’re just trying to pick up a win.
“We’re getting better. If you would have saw the Blackhawk match (at the Garrett Invitational Saturday), we played great. We just couldn’t get the W at the end,” he said. “We’re learning.”
Both teams have home matches Monday. Hamilton hosts West Noble in another NECC match. Eastside entertains Hicksville, Ohio.
