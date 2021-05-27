GARRETT — The name of the game is to take advantage of what the other team gives you and produce a little bit yourself.
Garrett’s baseball team did both, and let senior pitcher Gage Smith and the defense handle the rest in a 6-0 win over the Concordia Cadets in a baseball sectional quarter-final round game at Garrett Thursday.
The Railroaders (18-8) will play Leo at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Lions defeated Bishop Dwenger 6-4 in Thursday’s second game.
“Gage, what a gem,” Garrett head coach Jason Richards said. Facing the minimum 21 batters, Smith threw just 87 pitches, didn’t walk a batter, and struck out 10 in a complete game effort.
“He was efficient all night,” the Railroader coach said. “He was around the zone, and they were free-swingers, so that helped him. The defense can get bored with all the strikeouts, but every time, they came through.”
Cadet starting pitcher Hunter Valentine wiggled out of a bases-loaded, one-out jam in the first.
Luke Holcomb led off with a walk, took second on a wild pitch, and moved to third when Graham Kelham sent a line drive over second base. Kelham stole a base ahead of a walk to Smith when Valentine bore down.
He fanned the next batter and enticed an infield pop-up to end the Garrett first.
Jace Parnin led off the Cadet first with a single, but Railroader catcher Jacob Molargik threw him out trying to steal second. Smith struck out the next two to end the inning.
Garrett took the lead in the second on Concordia miscues.
With two outs, no. 9 batter Blake Ratcliffe coaxed a walk from Valentine. Garrett then executed a perfect hit-and-run. As Ratcliffe broke for second, Holcomb laced a single in the spot vacated by the Cadet second baseman to cover the bag. Ratcliffe ended up at third, and the Railroaders were in business.
With Trey Richards batting, Valentine was called for a balk, allowing Ratcliffe to score.
The Railroaders picked up another run in the third.
With one out, Smith singled. Courtesy runner Peyton Simmons went to second on Kail Baughman’s sacrifice bunt. Simmons took third when Molargik reached on an error, and scored on a passed ball.
Garrett stretched it to a 5-0 lead with three runs in the fourth.
Ratcliffe got things started with a lead-off walk. The Cadets poured gasoline on the fire by committing two errors — first when Holcomb reached on Parnin’s error at short and later when Valentine threw wide to third after fielding a bunt by Richards.
Ratcliffe scored on the second error. Smith’s double brought in Richards. Kelham, who reached on a fielder’s choice, crossed the plate on Baughman’s sacrifice fly.
Garrett tacked on another run in the sixth.
Richards, Kelham and Smith strung together consecutive singles to fill the bases. Baughman’s third sacrifice of the game — a fly ball to center — brought home Richards with run no. 6.
Smith allowed just two baserunners the entire game, and none after the second inning.
Concordia got a one-out single by Jackson Valentine in the second, but Reese Anderson hit into a 6-4-3 double play. Smith retired the final 15 batters he faced.
“We haven’t executed bunting and moving runners like that all year,” Richards said. “We’ve been working at it, so it’s nice to see when that work pay off.
“We’ve been harping all week, if they’re going to give us something, we’ve got to take it.
“Great execution by everybody — dugout, coaches, everybody,” he said. “This is a tough sectional. For us to keep moving on, we have to.”
