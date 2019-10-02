HUNTINGTON — Five DeKalb players earned honors on the All-Northeast 8 Conference boys tennis team, chosen recently by conference coaches.
Landon Holwerda made the first team as a singles player. The doubles team of Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski, and singles player Carman Rieke were named to the second team.
Gavin Swift received honorable mention for singles.
All-NE8 Boys Tennis
FIRST TEAM
Singles — Cole Shifferly, Bellmont; Landon Holwerda, DeKalb; Nolan Ogle, East Noble; Carson Kitchen, Huntington North; Aaron Brandonberger, Norwell.
Doubles — Lucas Denton and Max Bender, East Noble; Noah Zahn and Thomas Schweller, Huntington North.
SECOND TEAM
Singles — Carman Rieke, DeKalb; Vitorrio Bona, East Noble; Garrison Miller, Leo; Jack Gerber, Jason Johnloz, Norwell.
Doubles — Evan Ostrowski and Trey Novak, DeKalb; Will Crawford and Isaac Coohon, Leo.
HONORABLE MENTION
Singles — Prestin Siefring, Bellmont; Kendall Smith, Columbia City; Gavin Swift, DeKalb; Mathew Boxberger, Leo; Kaden Bussel, Norwell.
Doubles — Logan House and Tonner Johnson, Norwell.
