GOSHEN — The Lakeland boys track team finished in third place in Class B at the Goshen Relays on Saturday.
The Lakers finished with 72 points, behind Class B winners NorthWood at 97 and South Bend St. Joseph with 91.
West Noble and Westview tied for seventh with 50, Prairie Heights followed with 46 and Central Noble came in 10 with 44.
The Lakers won the first heat of the 4x200-meter relay at 1:35.93 with the team of Gonzalo Rubio, Owen Troyer, Dominic Lawrence and Andre Thompson. Lawrence won the 110-meter hurdles at 15.6, and Wyatt Priestley won the pole vault at 11-6.
Westview’s Juraj Hurny, Aiden Koehler, Lyndon Miller and Aiden Wisler won the second heat of the 4x400 relay at 3:41.35.
West Noble’s Grant Flora, Isaac Silva, Nate Shaw and Isaiah Lowe took first in the second heat of the 4x800 relay at 8:52.08.
Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo had the fastest 1,600 time of 4:40.96, which came in the first heat.
Central Noble’s Isaac Clay won the discus at 57-7.
In Class A, East Noble finished in eighth with 46 points, and Angola tied Bishop Dwenger for ninth with 43.5 points. Penn ran away with the Class A title 104.16 points, more than 30 ahead of Carroll.
The Hornets’ Brandon Villafuerte won the shot put at 50-6.
Hicksville Invitational
In Hicksville, Ohio, Lakewood Park was eighth in the girls’ meet with 25 points and 10 in the boys’ meet with 19 points.
In the girls’ meet, Kesed Picazo led the Panthers by finishing third in the 400 (1:05.71), and fourth in both the 100 (13.49 seconds) and the 200 (28.21 seconds).
The team of Grace Kamleiter, Ellie Golm, Kaylee Rowlader and Maddi Beck finished seventh in both the 4x100 relay (58.51 seconds) and the 4x200 relay (2:03.83).
Rowlader was fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.87 seconds.
In the boys’ meet, Conner Hodges paced LPC by going third in the 200 at 23.54 seconds and fourth in the 100 dash in 11.73 seconds.
Anthony Mansojer was third in the 800 in 2:17.33. Braeson Kruse was seventh in the 1,600 at 5:20.06.
