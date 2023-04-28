ANGOLA — College football teams, like everyone else associated with the sport, observe the four seasons.
The preseason, the regular season, the postseason and the offseason.
For the Trine University football team, it’s currently the offseason, of course. But there’s always one eye on the next season, and the Thunder are just wrapping up a month’s worth of spring practices.
Spring practices were a more laid-back proposition, with one-on-one activities only and players primarily in jerseys and helmets with no contact. They began March 19 and ran for a month through April 19, with three practices per week. A total of 16 practices are allowed under NCAA Division III rules.
Trine head coach Troy Abbs said that despite the lack of contact, the spring drills help the team make a nice down payment on fall camp, which starts in early August.
“We want to give our guys an opportunity to stay in shape, work on their speed and agility,” Abbs said. “We also review our offensive and defensive schemes so we can hit the ground running in the fall.”
Spring practice is also focused on conditioning, which is a key part of the game, Abbs added.
The past few seasons’ schedules have been a bit different due to COVID-19. The Thunder had a shortened season in 2020, followed by a short spring season in 2021, then a full 2021 fall season. For that reason, the Thunder took Spring 2022 off, Abbs said.
“We needed to give these guys a little bit of a break, and that probably hurt us a little bit,” Abbs said. “So we’re picking up the intensity this year.”
Spring is about teaching, not so much evaluating, Abbs said.
The recruiting process continues as well, Abbs said, with he and his staff spending time all over the area at high school college days in the Fort Wayne area and elsewhere.
Trine opens the 2023 season Saturday night, Sept. 2 at Anderson University. The Thunder were 7-3 in 2022.
Trine 2023 Football Schedule
September: 2, at Anderson, 7 p.m.; 9, Rose-Hulman, 7 p.m.; 16, Franklin, 1 p.m.; 23, at Hanover, 1:30 p.m.; 30, at Alma, 1 p.m.
October: 7, Adrian, 1 p.m.; 14, Olivet, 1 p.m.; 21, at Albion, 1 p.m.
November: 4, at Hope, 1 p.m.; 11, Kalamazoo, 1 p.m.
