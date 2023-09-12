ANGOLA – Eighty minutes of high school soccer wasn’t enough to settle things between Garrett and Angola in their NECC Tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday night.
Neither were two seven-minute overtime periods.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
ANGOLA – Eighty minutes of high school soccer wasn’t enough to settle things between Garrett and Angola in their NECC Tournament quarterfinal match Tuesday night.
Neither were two seven-minute overtime periods.
The two teams needed penalty kicks to determine who was going to advance to a Thursday night semifinal against Central Noble.
It was the Railroaders prevailing, 3-0 in the PK round to clinch the match. Mahlan Dircksen, Chase Leech and Asher Hallam buried their penalty kicks and goalkeeper Brayden Kennedy denied all three of Angola’s attempts.
It was Leech getting the Railroaders (5-4-1) on the board in the 14th minute of the first half. The Hornets (4-5-1) got the equalizer from Cam Steury with 24:22 left in the half.
The rest of the contest was a seesaw affair with several close chances for both the Hornets and Railroaders with neither team able to finish.
Garrett coach Doug Klopfenstein said several other close matches between the two NECC rivals have bounced the Hornets’ way recently.
“We always know we’re going to have a battle with them,” Klopfenstein said. “They’re a really good team. The breaks just went our way tonight.”
Angola coach Taylor Medina said his team didn’t have its customary energy – and that was evident in warmups.
“We didn’t have our usual swagger,” Medina said. “We have some things to clean up.”
In other NECC Boys Tournament action Tuesday night, West Noble got off to a hot start with a 7-0 win over Prairie Heights.
The Chargers were led by Julian Campos, who had a hat trick. Emanuel Gutierrez and Sebastion Carillo added single goals and goalkeeper Christian Rodríguez converted on a PK shot.
The Chargers also scored on an own goal by the Panthers.
Also Tuesday night in NECC Tournament action, Westview was a 7-1 winner over Lakeland.
West Noble’s girls edged Lakeland 2-1. Jacquelyn Macias Padilla gave the Chargers what proved to be the winning goal with 14 seconds left in the second overtime period. The Chargers move on to a Thursday night semifinal against Angola.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.