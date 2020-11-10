BUTLER — Not in our house, the Blazer girls basketball team said.
A solid defensive effort shut down two of Blackhawk’s better offensive weapons, resulting in a 37-28 win in Tuesday’s home opener.
Blackhawk rained 11 three-pointers in a 61-55 win over West Noble Saturday, but didn’t have a single one against Eastside Tuesday.
“Our defense was really good tonight,” Blazer coach Mike Lortie said afterwards. “I’m really very, very proud of our girls playing defense.
“No. 10 and No. 15 (juniors Lily Helmuth and Hailee Kline, respectively) were averaging 32 points a game coming into today, and we held them to 13 points combined,” he said.
Kline accounted for all 13, including 9-of-12 at the free throw line.
“They had 11 threes against West Noble Saturday, but they had no threes tonight,” Lortie said. “I thought our defense really stepped up and played tonight.
“That’s our key,” he said of the defensive effort. “We’ll score points eventually. We had a lot of good shots that didn’t fall for us. Even our bench girls, those are shots I want them to shoot. If they’re open, I want them to shoot.
“We survived and we beat a pretty good team.”
The Blazers (1-1) had to do it the hard way for much of the first half with four starters sidelined with foul trouble.
“I thought our bench did a nice job of filling in in the second (quarter),” Lortie said. “We didn’t score much but we guarded OK.
“The first half, we guarded with our hands too much. That got us in a lot of foul trouble, and that was a great learning experience.
“Luckily, we survived the first half,” he said.
Eastside jumped out to a 9-1 lead midway through the first, but Blackhawk whittled that to 9-6 by the end of the period.
With 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the half, the Blazers were whistled for their 10th team foul, and Kline cashed in both tosses. Later, Kline hit two more to give her team a 15-13 lead that carried into the break.
Eleven of Blackhawk’s first-half points came at the stripe.
Eastside’s Skyelar Kessler driving layup early in the third evened the score. A three-pointer from the left wing by older sister Sullivan put the Blazers on top 19-16 with 3:07 left. The hosts led by four with a quarter to play.
Freshman Ema Kline and Hailee Kline scored in succession in the fourth to help Blackhawk forge a 25-all tie, but Sullivan Kessler hit another three, this time a step-back shot from the right wing, for a 28-25 advantage with 4:54 to go.
Later, Jaiden Baker and Grace Kreischer scored buckets and Allyson King added a free throw to stretch the lead to 33-27.
Eastside would finish the game on a 12-3 run.
Sullivan Kessler scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half to lead the Blazers. Skyelar Kessler finished with nine and Kreischer added six.
Eastside hosts Fremont Thursday.
Eastside JV 47, Blackhawk 14
Kaylie Hertig netted 23 points and Ava Paddock added 11 to lead Eastside’s reserve team. The Blazers led 20-2 after a quarter and 30-6 at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.