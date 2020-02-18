WATERLOO — Landon Miller was the top tackler and rusher for the DeKalb Barons last fall.
When looking ahead to his college choice, he hinted that he does like running the ball, but just getting to play for the Wabash Little Giants, he’s not picky about what side of the line he’s on.
“I kind of wanted to play running back a little more, but I really didn’t have a preference. Wherever they need me, I will definitely fill that spot for them,” he said.
His real preference was in the classroom, where he’ll be a pre-med major. He feels he’ll be a good fit at the Crawfordsville school.
“The coaches and players were really welcoming,” he said. “Education-wise it’s exactly what I wanted, high effort, upper level education. Wabash holds itself to a high standard.”
Miller earned Indiana Football Coaches Association Senior All-State honors for Class 4A last season. He was also a first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference and KPC Media Group All-Area choice. He received All-State honorable mention from The Associated Press.
Anderson and Taylor were among Miller’s other options. He said he wanted a school at least fairly close to home.
“My dad already said he’s not missing a game,” Miller said.
Miller will play for coach Don Morel, who will be entering his fifth year as head coach. Prior to that, he was an assistant at Wabash four years.
The Little Giants went 7-4 last season and made the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Wabash football is nationally known for the Monon Bell Game against DePauw in the final game of each season. The bitter rivals have met 126 times, and have played for the bell every year since 1932.
By playing college football, Miller will fulfill a longtime goal.
“It’s a dream I’ve had ever since I was little. It’s very exciting,” Miller said.
