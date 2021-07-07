Prep Track
Big races run by Steury
EUGENE, Ore. —Angola High School senior-to-be Izaiah Steury ran in a big race recently against other top distance runners from across the country.
Steury was seventh in the mile run at The Outdoor National presented by Nike Saturday night at Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus. He won his heat race in a personal-best time of 4 minutes, 9.61 seconds.
A total of 42 boys finished the mile. The winner was Nathan Green of Boise, Idaho, in 4:03.30.
At the 800-Meter Jamboree June 28 held at Hope Academy in Chicago, Steury was fourth in Varsity Boys 800-meter run in 1:52.45. The winner was Daniel Watcke from Illinois in 1:50.34. Thirty-nine boys finished that race, and about all of them were from Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.