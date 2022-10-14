PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL
IHSAA State Championship Game
DeKalb vs. Brownsburg at Grand Park Sports Event Center, Westfield, noon
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
West Noble Regional, 10:30 a.m.
BOYS PREP TENNIS
East Noble’s Max Bender and Carver Miller in the doubles regional at LaPorte, 11 a.m.
Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler in the singles regional at LaPorte, 11 a.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 1A Regional final, Wheeler at Westview, 4:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Class 4A Snider Sectional
Semifinal, East Noble vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Northrop vs. Carroll, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
Semifinal, Lakeland vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 3A Leo Sectional
Semifinal, Angola vs. Heritage, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Leo vs. Bishop Dwenger, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional
Semifinal, Churubusco vs. Eastside, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Prairie Heights vs. Westview, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional
Semifinal, Canterbury vs. Blackhawk Christian, 11 a.m.
Semifinal, Lakewood Park Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.
Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
Trine men at MIAA Fall Championship (Kaufman GC, Wyoming, Mich.), 10 a.m.
COLLEGE TRIATHLON
Trine women in West Regional Qualifier at Stockton, Mo., 10 a.m.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
Trine at Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble, 11:15 a.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Men, Albion at Trine (at Shive Field), noon
Trine women at Calvin, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Rose-Hulman at Trine, 1 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY
Ferris State (Mich.) at Trine, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.