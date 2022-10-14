PREP UNIFIED FLAG FOOTBALL

IHSAA State Championship Game

DeKalb vs. Brownsburg at Grand Park Sports Event Center, Westfield, noon

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

West Noble Regional, 10:30 a.m.

BOYS PREP TENNIS

East Noble’s Max Bender and Carver Miller in the doubles regional at LaPorte, 11 a.m.

Westview’s Isaiah Hostetler in the singles regional at LaPorte, 11 a.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER

Class 1A Regional final, Wheeler at Westview, 4:30 p.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A Snider Sectional

Semifinal, East Noble vs. DeKalb, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Northrop vs. Carroll, 12:30 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

Semifinal, Lakeland vs. Fairfield, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, NorthWood vs. Wawasee, 12:30 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 3A Leo Sectional

Semifinal, Angola vs. Heritage, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Leo vs. Bishop Dwenger, 12:30 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 2A Prairie Heights Sectional

Semifinal, Churubusco vs. Eastside, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Prairie Heights vs. Westview, 12:30 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Class 1A Bethany Christian Sectional

Semifinal, Canterbury vs. Blackhawk Christian, 11 a.m.

Semifinal, Lakewood Park Christian vs. Elkhart Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Final, between semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

Trine men at MIAA Fall Championship (Kaufman GC, Wyoming, Mich.), 10 a.m.

COLLEGE TRIATHLON

Trine women in West Regional Qualifier at Stockton, Mo., 10 a.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Trine at Oberlin (Ohio) Inter-Regional Rumble, 11:15 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER

Men, Albion at Trine (at Shive Field), noon

Trine women at Calvin, 7 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Trine at Olivet, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Rose-Hulman at Trine, 1 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S RUGBY

Ferris State (Mich.) at Trine, 6 p.m.

