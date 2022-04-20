WATERLOO — It proved to be the best course of action when Hope Lewis’ mother signed her up for soccer at the age of 4.
“I wanted to play a different sport, and my mom said she would put me in it but never did,” Lewis said. “I’m glad I stuck with (soccer). It’s always been fun to me ever since I started.”
The KPC Media Group All-Area Prep of the Year isn’t stopping anytime soon. She committed Thursday to play at St. Xavier University in Chicago. The Cougars compete in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference and the NAIA.
“It feels really good just to know that my future is set and it’s not stressing me out as much,” Lewis said. “I think I made a good choice and it’s very exciting to go to the next step.”
Lewis says she plans to study exercise science with an aim toward working in occupational therapy.
Lewis was known to St. Xavier coach Alyssa Krause, a Huntington University grad and a former assistant coach at Purdue Fort Wayne.
“The coach I had known before,” Lewis said. “She was always looking out for me and reaching out. It’s super nice to have a coach like that.
“I also wanted a smaller school. It seemed to be a good fit, and it’s in a bigger city so that’s something that would always keep me busy.”
Lewis was a first-team All-Northeast 8 Conference choice and an All-District selection last season. She was also Academic All-State.
She had 34 goals, tying DeKalb’s single-season mark held by her older sister, Faith. She is third-all-time at DeKalb with 78 career goals.
She played a big part in the Class 2A sectional championship game at West Noble, scoring the tying goal, then setting up the game-winner with a corner kick that was headed in by Riley Exford.
Lewis comes from a soccer family, which is well-known to Fort Wayne United Director Bobby Poursanidis.
“I’ve known this family for a very long time,” Poursanidinis said. “Their dad (the late Shane Lewis) was the greatest influence. He was a huge Chelsea fan, he loved the game, he played the game at the college level, and that was one of the reasons they fell in love with the game.
“Every one of them are very gifted, and at a high level as far as understanding the game. I’m happy for her. They all got physically stronger and that’s what made a difference for them as they got older.”
Lewis hopes to be ready to go when she gets to St. Xavier in the fall.
“I need to get in shape and work out this summer, working on my touch,” she said. “To make a big impact as a freshman is going to be really hard, so I know I need to work really hard this summer to make an improvement on the field.”
