LIGONIER — West Noble’s volleyball team went 2-2 in its invitational Saturday.
The Chargers lost both matches in their Red pool in two sets to Heritage and Bethany Christian. The scores against the Bruins were 25-19, 26-24.
West Noble bounced back in the consolation Bronze pool and won its final two matches of the day. The Chargers defeated Mishawaka 25-16, 25-22, then rallied to beat Northridge 11-25, 25-18, 15-9.
Lakewood Park Christian was also in the nine-team field and finished second in its White pool. It lost to Class 3A state-ranked Bishop Dwenger in two sets, but recovered to defeat the Cavemen in two sets.
The Panthers were moved to the Silver pool full of second-place teams from each of the preliminary pools. They lost to Class 1A sectional rival Bethany Christian 25-23, 25-21.
Lakewood Park ended its tournament play against Bishop Luers. No score from that match was reported by press time.
North Miami Tomahawk Invitational
In Denver, Lakeland won three-set matches over Oak Hill (17-25, 25-17, 15-10) and host North Miami (25-16, 17-25, 15-11).
