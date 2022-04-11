FORT WAYNE — Tri-State Gymnastics finished its 2021-22 season in the National Gymnastics Association state meet on the first weekend of April.
The TSG Level 6 team took top state team honors and the Level 8 team was a state runner-up.
Winning individual state championships for TSG were Angola’s Bailey Lanoue all-around in Level 7 and Kiraly Schoenauer of Coldwater, Michigan, on the uneven bars in Level 6. Pleasant Lake’s Arlee Covell tied for first on vault in Level 3 to share a state title.
The Tri-State Level 4 and 7 teams both finished fourth, and the Level 3 squad placed ninth.
2022 National Gymnastics Association Indiana State Meet
Tri-State Gymnastics’ results
Level 2
Nevaeh Fraley (hometown, Angola) — Vault, 8.55 (18th place); uneven bars, 9.15 (21st); balance beam, 8.825 (18th); floor exercise, 9.175 (22nd); all-around, 35.7 (20th).
Reagan Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 8.6 (12th); uneven bars, 9.325 (12th); balance beam, 8.8 (14th); floor exercise, 9.675 (3rd); all-around, 36.4 (tied for 11th).
Avery Himebaugh (Coldwater, Michigan) — Vault, 8.7 (14th); uneven bars, 8.775 (22nd); balance beam, 8.275 (20th); floor exercise, 8.75 (22nd); all-around, 34.5 (22nd).
Kelynn Kleeberg (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.8 (13th); uneven bars, 9.575 (6th); balance beam, 9.275 (11th); floor exercise, 9.575 (tied for 9th); all-around, 37.225 (7th).
Addi Steury (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.05 (7th); uneven bars, 9.425 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 9.075 (10th); floor exercise, 8.925 (18th); all-around, 36.475 (10th).
Chloe Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.125 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 9.425 (tied for 9th); balance beam, 9.05 (15th); floor exercise, 9.325 (17th); all-around, 36.925 (10th).
Lynlee Werling (Angola) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 9.55 (3rd); balance beam, 8.45 (14th); floor exercise, 9.375 (7th); all-around, 36.475 (6th).
Level 3
Arlee Covell (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.4 (tied for 1st); uneven bars, 9.375 (tied for 8th); balance beam, 9.15 (13th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 9th); all-around, 37.175 (6th).
Alexis Hardley (Angola) — Vault, 9.35 (3rd); uneven bars, 9.5 (6th); balance beam, 9.2 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 37.35 (2nd).
Addelyn Karnes (Orland) — Vault, 8.9 (15th); uneven bars, 9.025 (19th); balance beam, 9.05 (12th); floor exercise, 9.2 (11th); all-around, 36.175 (17th).
Adalynn LaRowe (Auburn) — Vault, 9.05 (11th); uneven bars, 9.175 (13th); balance beam, 8.55 (18th); floor exercise, 8.825 (18th); all-around, 35.6 (20th).
Ryleigh Lingo (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.55 (2nd); uneven bars, 9.35 (tied for 6th); balance beam, 9.1 (13th); floor exercise, 9.15 (7th); all-around, 37.15 (5th).
Emmerson Mallory (Sturgis, Mich.) — Vault, 9.375 (7th); uneven bars, 9.575 (4th); balance beam, 9.125 (8th); floor exercise, 9.425 (3rd); all-around, 37.5 (3rd).
Addison Myers (Hamilton) — Vault, 8.9 (18th); uneven bars, 8.9 (18th); balance beam, 9.275 (2nd); floor exercise, 9.125 (8th); all-around, 36.2 (14th).
London Osting (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 8.35 (25th); uneven bars, 7.6 (25th); balance beam, 8.25 (24th); floor exercise, 8.7 (23rd); all-around, 32.9 (25th).
Ava Pant (Angola) — Vault, 8.95 (17th); uneven bars, 9.2 (14th); balance beam, 9 (10th); floor exercise, 8.475 (21st); all-around, 35.625 (19th).
Natalei Patton (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.15 (12th); uneven bars, 9.6 (3rd); balance beam, 8.75 (16th); floor exercise, 9.1 (13th); all-around, 36.6 (12th).
Elizabeth Swick (Waterloo) — Vault, 9.05 (15th); uneven bars, 8.9 (20th); balance beam, 9.675 (18th); floor exercise, 8.475 (24th); all-around, 35.1 (21st).
Ryleigh Adams — Vault, 8.85 (17th); uneven bars, 8.95 (20th); balance beam, 8.85 (14th); floor exercise, 8.55 (23rd); all-around, 35.2 (20th).
Level 4
Elise Baker (Angola) — Vault, 9.4 (4th); uneven bars, 9.525 (tied for 4th); balance beam, 9.175 (tied for 7th); floor exercise, 9.4 (tied for 2nd); all-around, 37.5 (3rd).
Anna Crankshaw (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 4th); uneven bars, 8.925 (11th); balance beam, 9.125 (5th); floor exercise, 9.55 (2nd); all-around, 36.9 (4th).
Hannah Hunt (Angola) — Vault, 9.275 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 8.075 (17th); balance beam, 9.05 (8th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 5th); all-around, 35.65 (12th).
Ella Mog (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.25 (10th); uneven bars, 7.65 (18th); balance beam, 9 (tied for 9th); floor exercise, 9 (12th); all-around, 34.9 (tied for 14th).
Brylee Nickols (Hamilton) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.425 (14th); balance beam, 9.1 (8th); floor exercise, 9.075 (8th); all-around, 35.7 (12th).
Kylie Phillips (Howe) — Vault, 9.275 (tied for 9th); uneven bars, 9.075 (10th); balance beam, 9.25 (tied for 5th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 4th); all-around, 36.85 (6th).
Alexis Wainwright (Angola) — Vault, 9.2 (13th); uneven bars, 8.7 (15th); balance beam, 8.925 (12th); floor exercise, 9.325 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.15 (14th).
Level 5
Alexis Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 8.8 (16th); uneven bars, 9.05 (5th); balance beam, 8.725 (17th); floor exercise, 9.25 (tied for 7th); all-around, 35.825 (8th).
Ciera Hill (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 9.1 (tied for 8th); uneven bars, 8.325 (13th); balance beam, 8.45 (20th); floor exercise, 9.15 (11th); all-around, 35.025 (15th).
Aria Schrock (Fremont) — Vault, 9.175 (8th); uneven bars, 8.4 (10th); balance beam, 9.175 (8th); floor exercise, 9.35 (10th); all-around, 36.1 (9th).
Level 6
Elle Armstrong (Angola) — Vault, 9.675 (11th); uneven bars, 7.9 (18th); balance beam, 9.325 (tied for 3rd); floor exercise, 9.25 (16th); all-around, 35.15 (9th).
Lily Armstrong (Angola) — Vault, 8.375 (14th); uneven bars, 6.475 (20th); balance beam, 8.75 (12th); floor exercise, 9.175 (16th); all-around, 32.775 (19th).
Brooke Clark (Angola) — Vault, 8.925 (6th); uneven bars, 8 (17th); balance beam, 9.025 (tied for 6th); floor exercise, 9.45 (5th); all-around, 35.4 (7th).
Olivia Conklin (Angola) — Vault, 9.375 (14th); uneven bars, 8.3 (14th); balance beam, 8.775 (11th); floor exercise, 9.275 (13th); all-around, 34.725 (12th).
Piper Hasselman (Angola) — Vault, 8.875 (6th); uneven bars, 9 (4th); balance beam, 7.275 (20th); floor exercise, 9.5 (tied for 3rd); all-around, 34.65 (14th).
Macy Newhard (Angola) — Vault, 8.725 (tied for 9th); uneven bars, 8.7 (7th); balance beam, 7.575 (18th); floor exercise, 9.425 (tied for 9th); all-around, 34.425 (17th).
Kiraly Schoenauer (Coldwater, Mich.) — Vault, 9 (tied for 3rd); uneven bars, 9.35 (1st); balance beam, 8.95 (8th); floor exercise, 9.425 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.725 (2nd).
Brooklyn Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 8.95 (5th); uneven bars, 9.25 (15th); balance beam, 8.7 (13th); floor exercise, 9.425 (tied for 6th); all-around, 36.325 (8th).
Maleah Tanner (Fort Wayne) — Vault, 9.225 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.725 (6th); balance beam, 9.075 (5th); floor exercise, 9.55 (2nd); all-around, 36.575 (3rd).
Level 7
Avery Boyer (Angola) — Vault, 8.35 (17th); uneven bars, 8.65 (10th); balance beam, 8.075 (16th); floor exercise, 9.225 (14th); all-around, 34.3 (16th).
Bailey Lanoue (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (2nd); uneven bars, 8.825 (6th); balance beam, 9.15 (5th); floor exercise, 9.4 (10th); all-around, 36.675 (1st).
Brooke Miller (Fremont) — Vault, 8.575 (14th); uneven bars, 8.425 (10th); balance beam, 8.575 (14th); floor exercise, 9.025 (15th); all-around, 34.6 (14th).
Kaylee Neuenschwander (Fremont) — Vault, 9.075 (6th); uneven bars, 7.825 (16th); balance beam, 9.025 (6th); floor exercise, 9.375 (13th); all-around, 35.3 (11th).
Claire Senecal (Fremont) — Vault, 8.85 (10th); uneven bars, 9 (6th); balance beam, 9 (7th); floor exercise, 9.25 (14th); all-around, 36.1 (8th).
Level 8
Summer Allen (Angola) — Vault, 9.075 (tied for 7th); uneven bars, 6.45 (14th); balance beam, 8.55 (14th); floor exercise, 8.825 (17th); all-around, 32.9 (14th).
Lauren Blythe (Auburn) — Vault, 8.525 (15th); uneven bars, 7.275 (12th); balance beam, 8.7 (11th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 9th); all-around, 33.8 (13th).
Madilyn Bussard (Angola) — Vault, 9.3 (tied for 5th); uneven bars, 6.3 (15th); balance beam, 8.85 (8th); floor exercise, 9.45 (6th); all-around, 33.9 (12th).
Paige Fillenwarth (Auburn) — Balance beam, 8.625 (12th); floor exercise, 5 (18th); all-around, 13.625.
Sarah Hutchins (Pleasant Lake) — Vault, 8.7 (12th); uneven bars, 8.75 (17th); balance beam, 9.025 (7th); floor exercise, 9.275 (12th); all-around, 32.75 (15th).
Alayna Shamp (Angola) — Vault, 9.4 (tied for 2nd); uneven bars, 8.525 (5th); balance beam, 8.725 (10th); floor exercise, 9.225 (14th); all-around, 35.875 (6th).
Hannah Sweitzer — Vault, 8.675 (13th); uneven bars, 5.85 (16th); balance beam, 8.6 (13th); floor exercise, 9.3 (tied for 9th); all-around, 32.425 (16th).
