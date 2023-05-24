HUNTERTOWN — Wednesday’s Class 4A sectional baseball battle at Carroll didn’t feature a lot of hits, but DeKalb got the biggest one.
Senior third baseman Ethan Jordan singled home two runs with one out in the bottom of the sixth, lifting the Barons to a 3-2 victory against Northrop.
The win moved the Barons (19-10) into Friday’s second semifinal game against Carroll (20-6). Snider and North Side play the first game at 6 p.m.
Jordan’s hit made a winner of Parker Smith, who pitched a two-hitter with 14 strikeouts and three walks.
The Bruins had scratched out two runs in support of starter Jayden Sloniker, who had given the Barons only two hits and an unearned run through five innings.
Ronald Whitsett, who had both Bruin hits, moved in from third base in a save situation in the bottom of the sixth.
Elijah Ehmke drew a one-out walk and Aaden Lytle grounded a single through the hole into left field. A wild pitch put pinch runner AJ Ross and Lytle in scoring position, and Jordan slapped a single to left to chase them both home.
Given the lead, Smith gave the Bruins no hope, retiring the side in order in the seventh. He set down the last nine batters in a row.
“Parker threw a gem,” DeKalb coach Collin Bice said. “We played well behind him. We kind of preached get them on, get them over and get them in. The rest of the tournament we just have to take what the teams give us. We did a good job of that and Ethan coming through with the clutch hit at the end.
“That’s postseason baseball right there.”
Northrop (12-12) scored in the first after Whitsett’s solid single to begin the game. He later came home on a wild pitch.
DeKalb tied it in the second when Alex Leslie walked, and dashed all the way home on a errant throw to first on a grounder hit by Aydan Parr.
The Bruins regained the lead in the fourth after Sloniker walked and advanced two bases on a sacrifice bunt by Tyler Brooks when the Barons failed to cover third. Sloniker also scored on a wild pitch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.