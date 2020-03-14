FORT WAYNE — Many events at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum are being postponed or canceled in light of the COVID-19 virus pandemic. A spokesman said Allen County’s largest events venue is working to provide new dates whenever possible. And the effect of COVID-19 on the area’s tourism economy is similar to post-9/11, said Visit Fort Wayne’s leader.
Randy Brown, the coliseum’s executive vice president and general manager, described the coliseum’s bookings as a fluid situation.
Fort Wayne Komets hockey and Fort Wayne Mad Ants basketball have suspended the balance of their seasons. NCAA men’s and women’s basketball games have been canceled. The coliseum is working with sponsors of three music concerts that were originally scheduled in the coming weeks.
The annual Vera Bradley Outlet Sale “is still scheduled to go on April 13-19 at this point,” Brown said.
The Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale scheduled for March 20-22 is being rescheduled.
Brown hesitated to estimate the total loss for the coliseum. “It’s too soon to say, but some events are being canceled, others are rescheduling,” Brown said. “We have others that want to reschedule but we just don’t have the dates that they want, so it’s a fluid situation right now.”
Visit Fort Wayne President Dan O’Connell had similar things to say.
“We just don’t know how long this will last,” he said.
Until those events that can be are rescheduled, there’s no way to calculate the loss in tourism dollars. For now, he knows the cancellations of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III men’s basketball semifinals and a Division I women’s basketball regional are $1 million in economic impact that won’t be realized.
With Brown saying, “That does not include revenue to the coliseum.”
All tickets purchased for either NCAA basketball event through Ticketmaster.com or the TM mobile app will result in refunds to the purchaser’s TM account, minus applicable fees, according to an announcement on the coliseum’s website.
Those who bought tickets through the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office should bring them back for a refund in the original payment method.
“I feel bad for the student athletes,” Brown added.
Whether some events at the coliseum will happen at all is unknown.
“We have three concerts in April,” Brown said. “Two are being rescheduled, the third is up in the air.”
TinCaps President Mike Nutter is also in a holding pattern. The Class A Minor League Baseball team’s Opening Day in Kentucky against the Bowling Green Hot Rods won’t be happening, he said.
Its first home game at Parkview Field is scheduled for April 13, but it’s unknown if that will happen.
Orientation for part-time workers who run the concessions is postponed.
No ticket sales will take place.
Meanwhile, preparations for the first game will go on with power-washing of seats and readying the new video scoreboard, Nutter said.
Parkview Field will remain open to the community for walking and jogging.
The Alpaca Owners Association National Halter Show began a three-day run March 13 at the coliseum, but the association “decided that in the interest of their members and attendees not to open the event to the public.”
Brown said some community events are canceling outright.
“We’ve been working with our clients where we have signed contracts and offered them the option of carrying forward as long as they commit to a comparable event within a period of a year,” he said. “So we’re being as helpful as we can.”
“We’re waiting for word from the Komets and the Mad Ants,” he said. “Right now between regular season and playoffs it could hypothetically be 15 or so games if they were played, so there’s significant impact there.”
He said the alpaca show would continue its three days of judging. “They did not elect to open to the public,” he said. “They were projecting public attendance of about 15,000 people, so that’s a hit for us too with parking and concessions.”
He said the 2020 alpaca show is the first of a three-event contract for the national show.
However, the tourism industry is resilient, said Visit Fort Wayne’s O’Connell.
“It has some similarities to the week after 9/11,” he said.
Yet, the industry “crawled back” after those Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that ground air travel to a halt and left people hunkering down at home.
It’s a matter of how long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.