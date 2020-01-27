INDIANAPOLIS — The sectional pairings were announced Sunday afternoon for the 45th annual Indiana High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball State Tournament presented by the Indiana Fever and the Indiana Pacers.
Area teams will play in sectionals held at East Noble (Class 4A), Lakeland (3A), Concordia (3A), Fairfield (2A), Bluffton (2A) and Blackhawk Christian (1A). First-round games will begin next Tuesday. Sectional finals will take place on the night of Feb. 8.
In Class 3A, four of the five area teams received first-round byes. The lone exception is 3A newcomer Central Noble, who will play Wawasee next Tuesday at Lakeland at 6 p.m.
The Cougars moved from 2A to 3A due to the IHSAA Success Factor and could be pesky at Lakeland next week with how they defend and how balanced they have become offensively. Led by the now-graduated Sydney Freeman and Meleah Leatherman, CN won the 2A state title in 2018 and lost in the 2A North Semi-state to Oak Hill last season.
This season, Central Noble is relying on more than juniors Bridgette Gray (13.8 points, 3.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game) and Lydia Andrews (8.9 points, 4 rebounds and two steals per game). Freshmen Madi Vice and Meghan Kiebel have grown into quality role players. along with a little more offense from the defensive-oriented senior forward Samantha Brumbaugh.
The Cougars blasted the Warriors 73-34 in Syracuse Dec. 27. The CN-Wawasee winner will play the host Lakers in the first semifinal on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.
Lakeland has been bit by injuries since the preseason and that has led to some ups and downs. The availability of one of its top players, junior guard and Coastal Carolina softball commit Keirstin Roose, is uncertain.
Senior center Isabelle Larimer is back after missing most of the season recovering from a knee injury.
Many new supporting cast members around junior standout Bailey Hartsough have stepped up, including senior guard Allie Hillman, a transfer from Westview, and freshmen Peyton Hartsough and Faith Riehl.
Senior wing Beth Stroop became the Laker girls' career leader in three-pointers made last week. She has made 134 three-point shots.
Lakeland lost to Central Noble 56-38 in Albion on Nov. 26.
West Noble will have its work cut out in its semifinal against arguably two of the best teams in the sectional, with NorthWood or Tippecanoe Valley.
The Panthers beat the Vikings 49-23 in Nappanee on Jan. 14. NorthWood is a balanced powerhouse led by senior 6-footers Kate Rulli (12.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg) and Maddy Payne (12.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg, 54% from the field).
At Concordia, Angola and Garrett got first-round byes.
Many eyes are on the Hornets, who dominated the Northeast Corner Conference and have won 19 straight games after Monday's home win over New Haven. But longtime roadblock Concordia could be an obstacle in the second semifinal contest on Feb. 7 if it beats Leo in round one next Tuesday.
While Angola has been tested once in awhile over the past month, Concordia is more battle-tested with their competition in and out of the top-heavy Summit Athletic Conference.
Cadet junior center Chanteese Craig (10.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg, 2.1 blocks per game) is a matchup problem, but it could be diminished by the Hornets' full-court pressure. Concordia has balance to match Angola, including solid contributions from junior guard CC Calloway (7.8 ppg, 3 rpg) and freshman forward Annaka Nelson (6.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg).
The Hornets are not alone around junior star Hanna Knoll. Senior guard Ally Lorntz and sophomore forward Lauren Leach have played well down the stretch, and sophomore guard Danielle Dunham has sparked the team at both ends of the floor. However, Angola could be vulnerable if it doesn't make shots.
The Railroaders will play the winner of the first-round game between Bishop Dwenger and Allen County Athletic Conference tournament and regular season champion Woodlan. That matchup pits former area small college women's coaches against each other in Warriors coach Gary Cobb, who coached at Indiana Tech, and Saints first-year leader Steve Wiktorowski, a former Prairie Heights boys coach who also coached the ladies at Goshen College.
The Warriors have gotten much better since losing at Garrett 37-25 on Nov. 7. They have won seven straight games heading into tonight's regular season final at Concordia and are led by senior guard Addison Bayman (12.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 4.1 spg, 3 apg) and sophomore Dakotah Krohn (10 ppg, 3 spg).
The Railroaders have quality young talent with freshman Bailey Kelham, the team's leading scorer, and sophomores Nataley Armstrong, Morgan Ostrowski and Faith Owen.
In Class 4A, host East Noble has been scrappy in the second half of the season and has an opportunity in its opener when it plays Snider in the second first-round game next Tuesday. The Knights won at Snider 45-39 on Dec. 17.
The EN-Snider winner will play sectional favorite Carroll in the second semifinal on Feb. 7.
DeKalb received a first-round bye and will play either Northrop or North Side in the first semifinal on Feb. 7.
In the 2A sectional at Bluffton, Eastside will look to bounce back from a tough final stretch to the regular season while Churubusco was immediately dealt a tough draw with Adams Central in the first game next Tuesday.
The Flying Jets, coached by former Angola and DeKalb coach Doug Curtis, are led by junior guard McKenna Dietsch. They won at Churubusco 68-43 on Dec. 3.
The Blazers will play South Adams in the final first-round game on Feb. 5 around 7:30 p.m. Eastside thumped the Starfires 56-27 in the championship game of the South Adams Tournament Dec. 28.
The Eastside-South Adams winner will play the Bluffton-Whitko winner in the second semifinal on Feb. 7.
In the other area 2A sectional at Fairfield, Westview has an opportunity to play in the championship game and a struggling Prairie Heights team down the stretch has a much tougher road.
The Panthers play the host Falcons in the first game next Tuesday at 7 p.m. Heights caught a Fairfield team short-handed Dec. 7 to win 35-29 in Benton. The Falcons have played well in January behind their defense. Offense has become more balanced, led by senior guard Kara Kitson.
Westview plays LaVille in the first semifinal on Feb. 7. The Warriors could be playing their best basketball at the right time, being tied with the host Falcons at 28 at the half on Friday before losing 58-41. The Lancers have only won a game and have not won since getting by a struggling Jimtown team at home 35-31 in the season opener on Nov. 7.
In Class 1A, Fremont has a first-round bye at Blackhawk and will play the first-round winner between the Braves and Bethany Christian. Blackhawk beat the Bruins at home 49-28 on Jan. 16.
Barring a surprise, the Eagles and Blackhawk Christian could meet again after the Braves won 56-55 in Fort Wayne on Nov. 19. Fremont did not have senior guard Grace Schmucker in that game due to injury, and her defense will be key against sophomore guard and Blackhawk's leading scorer Hailee Kline (20 ppg, 4.5 rpg).
The Eagles have struggled to score down the stretch, but will have several seniors with a high sense of urgency next week.
Lakewood Park will play Elkhart Christian in the first semifinal on Feb. 7. The Panthers won at home over the Eagles 39-33 on Jan. 11, and has a strength of schedule advantage over ECA. LPC is led by junior guard Chloe Jolloff and sophomore guard Taylor Gerke.
Local IHSAA Sectional Pairings
Class 4A, No. 5
at East Noble
Next Tuesday: First round — Northrop (13-8) vs. Fort Wayne North Side (1-18), 6 p.m.; Snider (4-16) vs. East Noble (9-13), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — DeKalb (2-17) vs. Northrop-North Side winner, 6 p.m.; Carroll (13-6) vs. EN-Snider winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A, No. 20
at Lakeland
Next Tuesday: First round — Wawasee (8-13) vs. Central Noble (12-8), 6 p.m.; NorthWood (20-3) vs. Tippecanoe Valley (14-6), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — Lakeland (13-8) vs. Wawasee-CN winner, 6 p.m.; West Noble (8-12) vs. NorthWood-TV winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7 p.m.
Class 3A, No. 21
at Concordia
Next Tuesday: First round — Woodlan (17-5) vs. Bishop Dwenger (8-9), 6 p.m.; Concordia (10-9) vs. Leo (3-17), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — Garrett (14-6) vs. Woodlan-BD winner, 6 p.m.; Angola (20-2) vs. Concordia-Leo winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A, No. 35
at Fairfield
Next Tuesday: First round — Prairie Heights (9-12) vs. Fairfield (14-8), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — LaVille (1-19) vs. Westview (3-17), 6 p.m.; Bremen (15-6) vs. PH-Fairfield winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A, No. 36
at Bluffton
Next Tuesday: First round — Churubusco (5-14) vs. Adams Central (14-7), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5: First round — Bluffton (6-14) vs. Whitko (1-14), 6 p.m.; South Adams (10-10) vs. Eastside (14-6), 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — Canterbury (2-14) vs. Churubusco-AC winner, 6 p.m.; Wednesday's winners, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A, No. 51
at Blackhawk Christian
Next Tuesday: First round — Blackhawk Christian (13-7) vs. Bethany Christian (5-15), 7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 7: Semifinals — Elkhart Christian (10-10) vs. Lakewood Park Christian (10-9), 6 p.m.; Fremont (11-10) vs. Blackhawk-Bethany winner, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 8: Final, between semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
