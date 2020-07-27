High Schools
Fremont announces opening fall practices
FREMONT — Fremont High School athletic director Roger Probst announced the first day of practice for Eagle fall sports teams.
Athletes need to have all the necessary paperwork completed in order to practice. All questions can be directed for the FHS athletic office by calling 495-1241.
The first practice for girls golf is on Friday from 5-7 p.m. at Lake James Golf Club. A white bus will leave FHS at 4:45 p.m. The coach of the team is Eric Wirick.
All other fall sports will have their first practices on Monday.
Boys tennis, coached by Neal Frantz, will have practice from 9-11 a.m. and from 7-9 p.m. at the school’s tennis courts.
Football, coached by Jim Hummer, will practice from 3-6 p.m. at the school’s team building. Bigger, Faster, Stronger training will run from 3-4 p.m.
Volleyball will practice from 5-7 p.m. in the Fremont High gym. The coach is Hunter Gaerte.
Boys and girls cross country, coached by Tanner Wall, will meet for practice at the team building Monday and the session will last from 6-8 p.m.
