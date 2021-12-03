GARRETT — The first half belonged to Jasen Bailey. The second half — more exactly the fourth quarter — belonged to Kyle Smith.
The Garrett duo combined for 32 points as the hosts gave first-year head coach Andrew Evertts his first victory, defeating Lakewood Park 46-36 at the Paul Bateman Gym Friday.
Bailey, a senior, scored 10 of his game-high 18 points in the first two quarters. Smith, a junior, scored his team’s first 11 points of the fourth as the Railroaders rallied from a five-point third quarter deficit to win.
“Obviously it feels great,” Evertts said. “It was just really cool for the guys to see the way they responded. They’ve really been working so hard; at some point, it needs to pay off for them.
“For it to pay off early, game four for us, I thought was really big.”
Garrett (1-3) nearly gave Evertts his first win in the opening game of the season, a 42-41 loss to Heritage on Nov. 24.
There would be no denying the Railroaders on this night.
Lakewood senior post player Isaiah Bland scored after blocking a Garrett shot at the other end, giving his team a 24-20 lead with 5 minutes, 10 seconds left in the third.
Later, teammate Mason Posey sank a pair of free throws to make it 28-23 before Bailey answered with a three for the Railroaders.
That’s when Smith took over.
On the first possession of the fourth, he buried an NBA three from the right side of the key. After a Panther miss, he connected again, this time from the left wing, as Garrett took a 32-28 lead.
Bland hit a free throw for Lakewood Park before Smith had a conventional three-point play after driving the lane and scoring with 4:44 to play.
The Panthers’ Eli Smith came off the bench to hit a three seconds later, but Garrett’s Smith drove and scored again with 3:34 to go.
Bailey swiped the ball on Lakewood’s next possession and connected for a three at the other end, pushing his team’s lead to 40-32.
The Panthers’ Cameron Hindle, who led his team with 10 points, stole the ball and scored to cut the margin to six. Garrett made six of a possible 10 free throws in the final 1:03 to keep the visitors at arm’s length.
“We’ve been preaching all year that we have to have a shot going into the fourth quarter,” Evertts said. “We played OK in the first half. They made a little run in the third and we responded.
“I thought we did a great job of executing late. The fact we were able to get that 10-point lead, I thought we did a lot of solid things defensively and executed all night.”
What doesn’t show up in the stat sheet was the fact that senior Lukas Swager, wearing brace to protect a torn ACL suffered in football, took three charges on defense.
“Swag is awesome,” Evertts said. “He’s playing on a torn ACL, but you wouldn’t know it by the way the kid moves. He will rebound, he will take charges, and I think that was big.
“I thought they (Lakewood Park) got a little bit hesitant to drive when he was in because they knew he was going to set up and take a charge.”
The Panthers’ Bland blocked two shots and Posey had another. As a team, Lakewood Park altered several more.
The teams traded scores throughout the first half.
Garrett led 9-8 after a quarter. The Panthers’ Corbin White scored on a drive to put his team up 16-15 with 2:21 left in the half.
Bailey took a backdoor feed from Smith before Hindle hit a jumper from the key. Lakewood Park led 18-17 at the break.
Bland scored on a rebound with 6:46 left in the third, and after a Garrett miss, Posey split two defenders for a 22-17 lead.
The Panthers (1-2) travel to Pioneer, Ohio, tonight to face North Central. The Railroaders visit Fremont Tuesday.
Garrett JV 44,
Lakewood Park 36
Garrett’s Drayton Myers led all scorers with 19 points. Logan Gingerich had 12 points and Mason Jolloff had eight for Lakewood Park.
