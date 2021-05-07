ANGOLA — Trine hit two home runs and hung tough against archrival Alma in three of the biggest pressure-packed innings of the season Friday afternoon to win 5-4 in the Pool A winner’s bracket semifinal game of the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Softball Tournament at SportONE/Parkview Softball Field.
“Those are fun,” Thunder coach Don Danklefsen said. “Anytime you’re close with a rival, it makes it heated.
“We played a lot better than we did against Kalamazoo (a 12-9 come-from-behind first-round win on Thursday). We defended much better and our energy was higher.”
Trine, the tournament’s top seed, will play the Scots (22-13) in the championship game of the double-elimination pool tournament at 1 p.m. on Sunday, weather permitting. The Thunder (30-8) only has to win once on Sunday to advance to the best-of-3 MIAA Tournament championship series, which will be played next week. Alma has to beat the Thunder twice on Sunday to win the pool.
The fourth-seeded Scots had to play five more innings on Friday after the loss to the Thunder and made quick work of No. 8 Kalamazoo 9-1. Alma ace Haley Ullrich (14-3) pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts and no walks, and also ended the game in the bottom of the fifth inning with a three-run homer.
The Hornets (10-23) knocked out No. 5 Saint Mary’s 2-1 in the first of three games Friday at Trine.
Game two got exciting after four scoreless innings.
Ullrich at the top of the Alma order and No. 9 hitter Hannah Solomon gave the Thunder fits all game long.
Solomon singled to right with one out in the top of the fifth inning, then stole second as Trine starting pitcher Anna Koeppl struck out Ullrich. Sophomore Taylor Griffith singled through the middle with two outs to score Solomon.
Trine changed the game with the first three batters in its bottom of the fifth. Taylor Murdock led off with a single to center, then Lexi Clark muscled a bloop single to center. Ellie Trine followed by taking Ullrich deep over the fence in rightcenter to put the Thunder up 3-1.
The Scots fought back against whoever Trine threw at them in the top of the sixth
Emma Fraser led off with a solo homer to center to get Alma within a run. Hannah Falejzcyk singled to center, and Danklefsen went to the bullpen for standout freshman reliever Adrienne Rosey.
Rosey nearly got out of the inning unscathed. She got a flyout to the fence in straightaway center from Chloe Deckrow, then the Thunder got the force out at second on Hannah Fleming’s fielders’ choice grounder to shortstop.
But Alma got two singles and walk to score the tying run. Ullrich had an infield single with the bases loaded to score Fleming. Thunder shortstop Amanda Prather ranged to her right and knocked down Ullrich’s grounder with her glove.
Trine took advantage of some control issues by Ullrich to retake the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Ullrich walked Victoria Porter and Scarlett Elliott to open the inning. Courtesy runner Emersyn Haney ran for Porter and was thrown out attempting to steal second before Elliott walked. Then Ullrich elevated a pitch into Murdock’s wheelhouse after bouncing some pitches to Porter and Elliott. Murdock crushed it over the fence in center to put Trine up 5-3.
Rosey (7-2) got the first two Alma batters out to start the top of the seventh. Then the final out of the inning was again really tough to get.
Jessica Eva hit a check-swing bloop single behind third base. Eva went to second on Deckrow’s single up the middle. Rosey (7-2) jumped in front of Fleming no balls and two strikes, but Fleming won the battle by lacing a double in the left center gap to score Eva to make it a one-run game.
Danklefsen went back to Koeppl. But sophomore Aynslee Koutz had a tough at-bat to draw a walk to load the bases. That brought up Solomon, who reached base in her first three plate appearances. Solomon sliced a fly ball the opposite way down the left field line, but Ellie Trine ran it down to end the game.
“We’re lucky we got the out,” Danklefsen said. “I brought in Anna to keep the ball on the ground with a slapper coming up. Anna spun it enough (against Solomon).”
Rain in Angola on Thursday cut the tournament schedule in half, playing two games instead of four. With Trine’s commencement exercises today, the championship game (or two) was moved to Sunday. Danklefsen said that was the plan by Trine president Earl D. Brooks II and Thunder athletic director Matt Land if rain disrupted the tournament.
“To play on Sunday is a great decision,” Danklefsen said. “We’ve played on graduation day before and it’s a mess. We have six seniors, including two who came back after last year. Let the kids enjoy the day. The game of softball is not that important.
“We’ll practice (Saturday) night. Everybody will be refreshed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.