WATERLOO — Christina Yarian believes she is following her true calling beyond DeKalb High School into college.
Once hopeful of a basketball career, Yarian found that volleyball was her sport. The Baron senior has committed to play volleyball at Wilmington College in Ohio.
The Quakers compete in NCAA Division III and the Ohio Athletic Conference.
The 6-foot senior said she also strongly considered Huntington and Grace, but came in contact with Wilimington through her club volleyball coach.
“My club volleyball coach is friends with the coach there (Andy Riesenberg),” Yarian said. “I thought ‘It’s not going to hurt to give it a look.’ When I went down there, I just kind of fell in love with it and the atmosphere.”
Yarian has chosen exercise science or biology as possible majors.
Yarian also plays basketball at DeKalb, and thought that would be her path forward at one point. She also tried track as a thrower, but found out it wasn’t her thing.
“I used to want to play basketball in college,” she said. “I thought that in middle school. When I hit high school and I started to play club volleyball, I just loved it. I saw my true passion.
“I’m beyond happy. I didn’t think I’d get this chance to play college volleyball.”
Yarian had 90 kills and 27 total blocks as a third-year starter for DeKalb’s volleyball team last fall. Seeing her move on is special for Baron coach Melissa Hall, since Yarian was part of the first freshman class in her coaching tenure.
“It was never a surprise that we were going to be at this point with Christina,” Hall said. “Freshman year she came in and got that goal in mind that she wanted to play at the next level, and she took initiative and did all the extra work, not only as a high school player to have success, but everything that a college coach is going to look for.”
Yarian brings more than her skill and her height, Hall believes.
“She’s a hard worker,” Hall said. “She’s going to be in the gym, she’s going do extra reps, she’s going to be in the weight room.
“She has a calm, level head. She has a competitive spirit, and she always has that game face on. You can’t really tell if she’s having a rough day. Multiple times the underclassmen mentioned what a leader Christina was.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.