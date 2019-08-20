FORT WAYNE — Former Trine University wrestling coach Mike Ester died on Monday at the age of 45.
Ester was an assistant for head coach Dan Callahan and the Thunder from 2006 to 2010 before becoming Indiana Tech's first head wrestling coach in 2010. He led the Warriors until 2015.
Ester helped two wrestlers with local ties reach the biggest stage collegiately. He coached Nick Kraus, the Garrett High School wrestling coach who was Trine's first-ever NCAA Division III Championships qualifier in 2010, and coached Prairie Heights graduate Travis Barroquillo for much of his tremendous career at Indiana Tech. Barroquillo made the NAIA National Championships three of four times with Ester as Warrior head coach and was NAIA All-American two of three times with Ester at the helm.
Ester also coached Kraus as he began his Mixed Martial Arts fighting career.
"Coach Mike Ester is one of the all-time great wrestling coaches and not just for the work he did on the mat. At my worst he was there to pick me up," Kraus said in a Facebook post Monday night. "Wrestling is my life and I learned so much from this man about wrestling and life... He was truly there for you."
Ester was also head coach and an assistant coach at his alma mater Snider High School. His father, Howard, worked at East Noble for many years, according the East Noble activities director Nick David.
