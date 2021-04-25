KENDALLVILLE — Garrett and East Noble traded one-run victories in a doubleheader played in chilly, soggy conditions Saturday at East Noble.
The Knights won 8-7 in eight innings in the first game, while the Railroaders bounced back to take the nightcap 7-6.
East Noble (5-4) won the first game in the bottom of the eighth when Brayden Risedorph slapped a single up the middle with the bases loaded and one out, sending Daniel Malone home with the winning run.
Malone had walked and stolen second with one out in the inning. Riley Meade was safe on an error and Justin Marcellus bunted for a hit to load the bases.
Cole Schupbach moved in from first base to get the win with two scoreless innings in relief. He struck out two, and his perfect seventh was the only 1-2-3 inning of the game.
Garrett (8-2) had the lead run on to start the eighth when Jacob Molargik walked and was bunted to second by Brayden Fisher. Molargik took third as the Knights threw to first to complete a strikeout, but died there as Schupbach got the last out on a fly ball.
The Railroaders seemed to be in good shape when they broke a tie with three in the top of the sixth, combining three hits with three East Noble errors, a walk, and a hit batsman. Luke Holcomb had an RBI single in the inning, giving reliever Luke Byers a 7-4 lead with which to work.
Schupbach led off the bottom of the inning with a double, however, and the Railroaders struggled on defense just as the Knights had in the top half, committing two errors. The Knights pulled off a double steal and Meade later singled home the tying run.
Risedorph had two hits and three RBIs for East Noble and Schupbach also had two hits.
Luke Holcomb had two hits for Garrett. Molargik had a two-run single in the second and Dominick Wilson delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double in the fourth.
Holcomb went the distance for the win in game two, scattering 10 hits and fanning nine while walking just two. He helped Garrett’s six-run second inning stand up for the win. The Big Train was up 7-3 after two innings.
Gage Smith had three hits, and Trey Richards and Jasen Bailey both had two to lead Garrett. Seven different Railroader batters drove in runs.
East Noble fought back with single markers in the third, fourth and sixth innings, but fell a run short. Meade, Marcellus and Risedorph all had two hits for the Knights. Their RBIs came from six different players.
Alex Neuhaus gave East Noble a chance with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless relief work. He allowed five hits, struck out two and walked one.
