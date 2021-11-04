Eastside at FW Bishop Luers
Records: Associated Press Class 2A No. 4 Eastside 11-0, AP Class 2A No. 2 Bishop Luers 10-1.
Media: Eastside Sports Network on IHSAA Champions Network; 1380 AM The Fan.
Last week: The Blazers won 38-6 over host Central Noble. The Knights defeated host Prairie Heights 44-7.
Last meeting: Bishop Luers won 56-49 at Luers Field in Fort Wayne on Nov. 6, 2020. The Knights lead the all-time series 5-2.
Past meetings:
1990 - Bishop Luers 28 at Eastside 14
1991 - Bishop Luers 9 at Eastside 7
1994 - At Eastside 16, Bishop Luers 14
2011 - Bishop Luers 42 at Eastside 7
2012 - At Bishop Luers 42, Eastside 7
2019 - At Eastside 13, Bishop Luers 6
2020 - At Bishop Luers 56, Eastside 49
Eastside and Bishop Luers. Bishop Luers and Eastside. It doesn't get better than that.
Ever since the clock hit zeroes last year, the Blazers' focus for the 2021 season has been THIS game and THIS opponent.
Two years ago, Eastside defeated Bishop Luers 13-6 on the way to its first football sectional championship.
Last year, the Knights won a wild affair 56-49 on their home field on the way to reaching the Class 2A state championship game.
Eastside, achieving the most wins in the history of the program, believes its off-season work in the weight room, pre-season workouts, practices throughout the season and mindset will be the difference tonight when the teams meet again at Luers Field.
Blazer coaches have told their players they can play with some of the best programs in the state. The past two seasons, their seasons were ended by Eastbrook and Bishop Luers, both of whom reached the state finals.
Now, it's up to those players to show they believe.
On the other side of the field, the Knights want to get back to Lucas Oil Stadium.
Leading in last year's Class 2A state championship game, Bishop Luers committed two costly penalties that resulted in a 36-35 loss to Western Boone in the final seconds.
Last week, the Blazers defeated Central Noble 38-6 in an old-fashioned mud bowl.
The Cougars marched downfield on their opening possession, but lost a fumble at the Eastside 5. The Blazers cashed in on that opportunity and built a 32-0 halftime lead.
Eastside has several players making contributions on the defensive side of the ball.
Junior Dackotia Reed and senior Kyler Bibbee were somehow not named to the All-NECC Small Division team, but have been key stoppers for Eastside.
Reed leads the team with 72 tackles, including eight for losses. Bibbee is third with 62 tackles, with seven for losses.
Junior Dax Holman has been involved in 69 tackles, with 8.5 for losses. Senior Bobby Davis (28 tackles) has 6.5 tackles for losses and junior Brady Laub (37 tackles) has 5.5 stops for losses.
Davis leads the team with 6.5 sacks, Bibbee has 5.5 and Laub has 4.5.
Senior Dylan Bredemeyer has five interceptions and junior Briar Munsey has three.
On offense, quarterback Laban Davis only threw for 67 yards (4-of-5) in the sloppy conditions last week, but ran for 176 yards and a pair of scores. Holman added 95 yards and two touchdowns.
For the season, Davis has thrown for 1,487 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions. On the ground, he has piled up 1,762 yards and 27 scores. Holman has run for 713 yards and 13 TDs.
Junior Carsen Jacobs (14 catches, 369 yards, four TDs), senior Gavin Wallace (23 catches, 365 yards, eight TDs), Bredemeyer (18 catches, 316 yards, 2 TDs) and Bibbee (nine catches, 208 yards, 2 TDs) are Eastside's leading receivers.
The Blazers will need to get pressure on the Knights' senior quarterback Carson Clark.
Clark became the Summit Athletic Conference's career passing leader earlier this season. He has completed 68% of his passes this season (175-256) for 2,745 yards and 37 touchdowns with only seven interceptions.
Last week against Prairie Heights, he completed 18-of-24 throws for 303 yards and four touchdowns, including one covering 74 yards.
Senior Brody Glenn leads the team with 57 catches for 1,073 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Other targets are senior Antwian Lake (44 catches, 677 yards, seven TDs) and junior Jayden Hill (40 catches, 540 yards, six TDs).
Senior Sir Hale has 18 total touchdowns and has rushed for 1,049 yards at 6.6 yards per carry, but he did not play against the Panthers.
Against Prairie Heights, Lake caught eight passes for 129 yards and a score. Glenn snagged seven passes for 123 yards, including three TDs.
On defense, senior linebacker Evan Linker leads the team with 80 total tackles, including 49 solos. He has 8.5 tackles for losses.
Sophomore Mickey Daring (51 tackles, including 11 for losses), sophomore Isaac Zay (49 tackles) and junior Da'Von Doughty (47 tackles, 13.5 for losses) are among the Knights' defensive leaders.
Doughty and junior Nick Thompson have picked off four passes each. Doughty and Zay have three fumble recoveries apiece.
