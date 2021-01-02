Prep Gymnastics
Hornets win Elkhart Holiday Invite
ELKHART — Angola opened its season by winning the Elkhart Holiday Invitational Saturday at The Club for Gymnastics. The Hornets scored 105.85.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Hornets only had six of their 12 gymnasts make the trip along with only two coaches. No spectators were allowed to watch the meet.
Angola was led by all-around champion Ashtyn Evans with 37.10. She also placed first on the uneven bars (9.55) and the balance beam (9).
The Hornets took the top three individual all-around spots with Audrey Wilkinson second with 34.5 and Emma Schoenherr third with 33.4. Wilkinson won the vault with 9.5.
Senior Haley Hilyard was fifth on the beam (7.95) and sixth on the bars (7.3) for Angola.
Hornets coach Misti Evans said her girls looked nervous in spots, particularly on vault and beam, but performed well overall.
“The girls came out looking stronger and more confident than past years,” Evans said.
The Lakeland girls finished fourth with 83.6 team points.
The Lakers’ Emily Byler tied for ninth in the all-around with total score of 28.9. Her best finish was fifth on the bars, where scored 7.35. On the vault, she placed sixth with 8.5.
Lakeland’s Baylee Slone came in tied for ninth on the floor with an 8.15. Emma Schiffli scored an 8.2 to tie for 10th. Natalie Huffman tied for 10th on bars.
Girls Basketball
Knights win at Fremont
FREMONT — East Noble overcame being shut out in the second quarter to defeat Fremont 45-39 Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles (2-11) blanked the Knights 11-0 in the second stanza to rally and take a 16-15 lead. EN (6-11) finished the contest by outscoring Fremont 21-13 in the fourth quarter.
Bree Walmsley hit five three-pointers off the bench for her 15 points to lead the Knights. Karly Kirkpatrick had 12 points, six rebounds and three assists. Carly Turner added 10 points, five rebounds and two steals.
Katie Berlew had 16 points, nine rebounds and a blocked shot for the Eagles. Eva Foulk had seven points, five boards and three assists. Jada Rhonehouse had six points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Barons third in Goshen tournament
GOSHEN — DeKalb placed third in the Goshen Tournament Saturday.
The Barons defeated Lighthouse CPA 68-32 in the consolation game after losing to the Redhawks in the semifinals 54-26. DeKalb is 3-12.
The Baron junior varsity team also went 1-1. It lost to Goshen 43-37, then beat Mishawaka 44-22.
Boys Basketball East Noble defeats Concord
DUNLAP — The Knights improved their record to 4-4 with a 45-39 over the Minutemen Saturday.
Braeden Ball led East Noble with 15 points, and Chris Hood and Max Bender each dropped in 11. Concord was led by Payton Fish, who led all with 19.
East Noble returns home to host Westview on Tuesday.
Fremont falls at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Fremont lost to Woodlan 71-59 on Saturday afternoon.
The Eagles could not overcome a slow start, trailing 15-6 after one quarter and 32-18 at the half. Joe Reidy led the Warriors (3-4) with 26 points.
Ethan Bock paced Fremont (2-5) with 19 points. Kameron Colclasure had 14 points and eight rebounds. Gabel Pentecost added nine points.
Fremont won the junior varsity contest 65-42. Connor Slee led the Eagles with 19 points. Lukas Berlew had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Corbin Beeman added 12 points and seven assists.
The Eagles won the C-Team game 38-29. Aiden Dornbush had 10 points for FHS, and Gage Cope and Damon Teachout each scored eight.
Prep Wrestling Eagles down Angola
ANGOLA — Fremont defeated Angola 44-24 in a three-way meet Saturday.
Leo beat both Steuben County teams, 52-24 over the Eagles and 60-21 over the Hornets.
Angola heavyweight Brandon Villafuerte won both of his matches by pin.
RJ Dilbone won both of his matches at 220 pounds to lead Fremont.
