Prep Wrestling PH bests Lakers, Cougars
ALBION — Prairie Heights opened Northeast Corner Conference competition for the season by defeating Lakeland 63-15 and Central Noble 56-17 on Tuesday night at Central Noble.
The Cougars defeated the Lakers in the other dual of the three-way meet.
Hunter Allen (220 pounds), James Kresse (106) and Matthew Levitz (126) all won both of their matches by pinfall for the Panthers (2-2, 2-0 NECC).
Prairie Heights 63, Lakeland 15
106 — Kresse (PH) pinned C. Dominguez, 1:14. 113 — Schlabach (LL) pinned Wagler, 1:14. 120 — G. Miller (LL) pinned Roberts, 2:27. 126 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned J. Marshall, 1:40. 132 — Cearbaugh (PH) won by forfeit. 138 — Lounsbury (PH) won by forfeit. 145 — B. Miller (LL) pinned S. Levitz, 5:14. 152 — T. Curtis (PH) pinned Schiffli, 5:09. 160 — H. Yoder (PH) pinned Millus, 1:45. 170 — Keeslar (PH) pinned Owsley, :22. 182 — Sheets (LL) won by forfeit. 195 — Kole Schrock (PH) dec. B. Martin 8-7. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned J. Dominguez, 1:38. 285 — Robison (PH) won by forfeit.
Prairie Heights 56, Central Noble 17
106 — Kresse (PH) pinned A. Clay, 1:19. 113 — Wagler (PH) pinned DeWitt, 3:47. 120 — Roberts (PH) tech. fall Tarlton 22-6. 126 — M. Levitz (PH) pinned Hagerman, 1:35. 132 — Cearbaugh (PH) pinned H. Wait, 2:30. 138 — Burns (PH) won by forfeit. 145 — Leffers (CN) major dec. Lounsbury 15-7. 152 — T. Curtis (PH) pinned E. Ernsberger, :26. 160 — H. Yoder (PH) pinned C. Weber, 3:00. 170 — Keeslar (PH) dec. A. Smith 10-7. 182 — Copas (CN) major dec. Shoots 11-0. 195 — I. Clay (CN) dec. Kole Schrock 8-6. 220 — H. Allen (PH) pinned L. Behm, 1:32. 285 — L. Norris (CN) pinned Robison, 1:34.
Central Noble 42, Lakeland 33
106 — C. Dominguez (LL) dec. A. Clay 8-3. 113 — Schlabach (LL) pinned DeWitt. 120 — G. Miller (LL) pinned Tarlton. 126 — J. Marshall (LL) pinned Hagerman. 132 — H. Wait (CN) won by forfeit. 138 — double forfeit. 145 — B. Miller (LL) pinned Leffers. 152 — Schiffli (LL) pinned E. Ernsberger. 160 — C. Weber (CN) pinned Milius. 170 — A. Smith (CN) pinned Owsley. 182 — Copas (CN) won by forfeit. 195 — I. Clay (CN) pinned B. Martin. 220 — L. Behm (CN) pinned J. Dominguez. 285 — L. Norris (CN) won by forfeit.
Prep Swimming EN girls win over Vikings
HUNTINGTON — East Noble’s girls swim team opened Northeast 8 Conference action this season with a 93-76 victory over Huntington North Tuesday night. The Knights won their fourth straight dual meet to open the season.
The EN boys were shorthanded in losing to the Vikings 83-74. Half of the Knights were in COVID-19 quarantine. Diving, where EN regularly participates, was not held due to facilities.
Girls Basketball Chargers hand loss to Barons Tuesday
WATERLOO — Carroll was a 55-25 winner over DeKalb Tuesday.
Maddie Hickman led the Barons (1-6) with 16 points, eight rebounds and six steals.
Evie Pepple and Sarah Brown both added nine points, and Delaney Cox scored eight to go with four assists. Christina Yarian had six points and seven rebounds.
Carroll led 16-6, 28-12 and 46-18 at the quarter breaks.
The Barons will open Northeast 8 Conference play Saturday at home vs. Bellmont.
In other area action Tuesday, Churubusco lost at Adams Central 74-33. The Flying Jets are 5-3. The Eagles fell to 2-4.
