GARRETT — Visiting Fremont overcame a 15-point first-half deficit to grind out a 60-58 win over the Garrett Railroaders Tuesday.
The game wasn’t decided until the final possession.
With the Eagles leading by two, Garrett’s Jasen Bailey inbounded the ball to Kyle Smith, who brought it up the right side of the floor. Just across half court, Fremont’s defense clamped down and allowed only an off-balance shot at the buzzer.
After the big first-half deficit, Fremont pulled out to a 50-41 lead in the fourth on successive backdoor feeds to Gabel Pentecost. The first came with 4 minutes, 15 seconds left to play after the Eagles grabbed the rebound of a missed 1-and-1, and worked the ball around until Ethan Bock found Pentecost all alone underneath.
That score came with 2:35 to play, giving the Eagles a nine-point advantage.
The Railroaders didn’t hang their heads however.
After Luke Coffman’s rebound bucket, Fremont missed two free throws, and Smith got a floater in the lane to drop, cutting the margin to five with 1:40 to play.
Pentecost and Bailey traded free throws for their respective teams, and after a Fremont turnover, Coffman nailed a three from the right wing to close to 53-51.
Pentecost, who scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the fourth quarter, answered for the Eagles, but Tyler Gater responded for Garrett.
After Bock’s score, Smith knocked down a three from the right corner to make it 57-56 Fremont with 15.1 seconds left.
Fouled with 10.6 seconds left, Nick Miller made both ends of a double bonus for Fremont, but when Garrett beat the press, Gater scored an uncontested layup with 7 seconds remaining. Fouled again, Miller made one of two tosses with 5.5 to play to provide the final margin.
Fremont evened its record at 1-1 in all games and is 1-0 in the Northeast Corner Conference. Garrett is 0-3 overall and 0-2 in the NECC.
Four players reached double figures for the Eagles, led by Pentecost’s 16. Kamren Colclasure had 12 points. Ethan Bontrager and Logan Brace netted 10 points each.
Smith led the Railroaders with 18 points and Gater had 17. Coffman finished with nine and Bailey added seven.
Garrett came out firing, hitting six three-pointers in the opening quarter, including four from Gater. His three midway through the first put the hosts up 12-6. Trevor Armstrong got in on the act, hitting a bomb just before the buzzer as Garrett led 21-9.
The Railroaders’ hot shooting continued into the second, as Smith dialed long distance from the key for a 26-11 lead. In all, Garrett made 10 threes in the game.
Fremont ran off nine straight, however, with Colclasure’s steal and score cutting the deficit to 26-20. After Coffman’s layup with 4:17 left in the half, neither team scored again for over three minutes.
Colcasure ended the dry spell with a three from the wing, but Garrett’s Christian Hess scored twice in the final minute, including a putback before the buzzer for a 32-23 lead.
Fremont began mixing defenses, extending its 2-3 zone and switching to man-to-man to counter Garrett’s early barrage.
In the third, the Railroaders went four minutes without a point until Coffman’s floater. At that point, Garrett still led, 34-30.
It didn’t last long, however.
Two Pentecost free throws and a steal and score by Miller tied the score, and Bontrager’s three from the key made it 37-36 Fremont. The Eagles led 39-38 after three.
Both teams have NECC games Friday. Garrett visits Angola while Fremont hosts Lakeland.
Fremont 64,
Garrett JV 52
Tied 18-18 after a quarter, Fremont outscored Garrett 33-17 in the middle quarters to take control.
Brody Foulk had 18 points to lead the Eagles. Lukas Berlew had 12 points and Brogan Blue chipped in with 10. Drayton Myers paced Garrett with 24 points and Jaxson Fugate added 16.
