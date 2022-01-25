AUBURN — Bowling is a lifelong activity for Kyle Toyias.
With his father, Chris, the owner of Auburn Bowl, he’s been bowling 14 years. Keep in mind he’s a senior in high school.
It’s only natural that he’ll continue to bowl in college. He committed to compete for Marian University in Indianapolis Sunday.
“It’s awesome. It’s been one of my dreams for a long time and it’s finally coming true,” Kyle Toyias said. “Dad owning a bowling alley definitely helps. I’m probably going to keep bowling the rest of my life.”
Toyias was the singles sectional and regional champion this season, and a key player of the DeKalb team for four years. He believes he found the right college for him.
“I really loved their campus. I liked their coaches,” he said. “They’re young and we got along really well. I had chemistry with the team when I went and visited, and it’s the perfect location. It’s a great school.”
Toyias said he hasn’t yet decided on a field of study.
Marian coach Jordan Gray also thinks it’s a good match.
“Kyle’s a great player,” Gray said. “We came in contact with Kyle when he won the Indiana-Kentucky All-Stars last year. We watched a live stream of it. Shortly after we connected with him.
“It’s a good fit for him school-wise and bowling program-wise. He’s just the kind of kid that we’re looking for. He’s level-headed, he comes from a good family and he’s been around bowling his entire life. It’s a good fit all around.”
Gray’s wife, Jerracah, coaches the Marian women’s team. Jordan Gray has been part of Marian bowling since there was Marian bowling. He’s in his third year as head coach of the Knights after bowling for them for four years and serving as an assistant coach for four more.
“I’ve been around Marian since (the bowling program started),” Jordan Gray said. “In 2010-11 I was a freshman in the first recruiting class. It’s been a good ride.”
Toyias is also a golfer for DeKalb, and will play his final season with the Barons this spring.
“I’m going to be done competing on a school level,” he said. “I’ll definitely keep playing for fun.”
Not being around his dad’s bowling alley will be a big chance, but Toyias said he’s ready.
“I’m definitely sad I won’t be around here all the time but I’m ready to take my bowling game to the next level,” he said.
