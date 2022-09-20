NEW CARLISLE — Westview freshman Noah Bontrager won the boys’ Class A race by over 20 seconds at the New Prairie Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Indiana’s largest high school athletic event.
Bontrager finished in 16:18.1 to lead the 255 runner field, 22 seconds ahead of Winamac senior Kolbey Wegner, who placed second with a time of 16:40.3.
Bontrager’s victory helped contribute to a runners-up team finish for the Warriors with 95 points, behind Clinton Prairie’s 68 points and ahead of Morgan Township’s 128. Fremont finished 19th with 567 points in a field of 33 teams.
Senior Lyndon Miller was the second finisher for the Warriors, placing 11th in 17:41.4. Adrian Miller was 16th at 17:59.8, followed by Christien Noward (36th in 18:33.8), Nick Bontrager (44th in 18:46.3), Chad Hershberger (47th in 18:51.7) and Cole Bontrager (48th in 18:54.5).
For the Fremont boys, Shaun Fansler was 59th in 19:13.6 to lead the Eagles, while Gage Forrest placed 98th in 20:10.2.
In the girls’ Class AAA race, the East Noble Knights were 3rd out of 28 teams with 142 points, only finishing behind runners-up Penn (123) and champions Valparaiso (121).
Sophomore Addison Lindsey paced the 14th-ranked Knights with a third-place showing out of 246 runners in a time of 18:40.7, with New Prairie senior Lillian Zelasko placing second (18:28.1) and Warsaw junior Josefina Rastrelli winning (18:15.3).
Next for East Noble was freshman Macey Colin, who was 20th in 20:07.1. Lydia Keihn was 30th in 20:23.5, ahead of teammates Rae David in 35th (20:37.5), Rachel Becker in 54th (21:12.2), Julie Crow in 72nd (21:31.3) and Chloe Gibson in 76th (21:40.4).
Angola’s girls had a strong performance in the Class AA race, placing second out of 22 teams with 113 points, just behind the champions in Western (96). Illiana Christian was third with 120 points.
Senior Gracynn Hinkley led the Hornets in the 184 runner field with a 12th place finish in 20:54.4, with junior teammate Ava Budak not far behind in 16th (21:17.7). Sophomore Jordan Davenport was 20th (21:37.9), with Antalya Jackson (31st in 22:02.1), Isabella Budak (46th in 22:38.6), Holly Schneider (60th in 23:09.3) and Reese Weber (127th in 26:52.5) rounding out the scoring individuals for the team.
The Westview girls put together a fourth-place finish out of 26 teams in the Class A race with 135 points, led by sophomore Kiana Mast in 13th (21:17.6) and freshman Bailey Manns in 14th (21:17.6) out of 219 runners. Gwen Owsley was 28th (22:14.3), followed by Annagail Warrener (43rd in 22:52.7), Adelyn Rainsberger (52nd in 23:24.8) and Eden Mauck (106th in 25:13.1).
The three teams ahead of the Warriors were Winamac (106), Faith Christian (100) and Kouts (37).
In the same race, the Fremont Eagles rounded out the top ten as a team with 321 points, led by junior Hallie Shrewsberg in 16th (21:30.3). Natalie Gochenour was 50th in 23:18.8, ahead of teammates Sammy Meyers (54th in 23:26.8), Makayla Gumbel (109th in 25:15.8), Quinn Barker (138th in 26:09.9), Alaska Gochenour (141st in 26:33.6) and Aliya Rayl (150th in 26:48.8).
In the boys’ Class AAA race, Angola was 14th out of 29 teams with 387 points, while East Noble was 26th with 690. Franklin Central won with 67 points.
Leading the Hornets in the 234 runner field was junior Gavin Hinkley in 30th at 17:08.4. Classmate Sam Yarnelle was 50th in 17:30.4. Kaden Klink was 83rd in 17:53.2 and Cooper Enyeart placed 92nd (17:59.3). Gavin Cooke was 168th (19:31.7), Brady Leininger was 211th (21:32.5) and Grady Hoover was 222nd (22:50.4).
For the Knights, sophomore Trey Warren led the team in 93rd at 17:59.9, with teammates Thomas Brinker (103rd in 18:12.2), Matt Pickering (157th in 19:13.2), Nathan Schlotter (218th in 22:07.5) and Logan Golden (225th in 24:44.9) finishing behind.
West Noble Invitational
In Ligonier, West Noble hosted the 52nd Annual Chuck Schlemmer Memorial Invitational on Saturday, with the Chargers’ girls and DeKalb’s boys teams recording the area’s best finishes.
In the girls’ race, West Noble was fifth out of 23 teams with 188 points. Homestead won the meet with 32 points, ahead of Concordia Lutheran (49) and Carroll (85).
DeKalb senior Abby DeTray had the area’s best individual performance in the race, placing 19th in 20:40.3. West Noble freshman Trinity Parson led the Chargers in 22nd at 20:56.6, while Eastside sophomore Karly Kaufmann broke her own school record yet again, running 21:00.10 to finish 23rd.
Other top finishers for the Chargers: Ruby Clark in 27th (21:12.6), Elizabeth Christlieb in 40th (21:34.5), Lucy Martin in 47th (21:46.4) and Ava Bish in 60th (22:07.9).
Central Noble was ninth with 294 points, led by senior Michaela Rinehold in 44th (21:38.1). Alyssa Spohr was 46th (21:46), followed by Makenna Malcolm (58th in 22:06.6), Adelide Hopf (66th in 22:24.7) and Rose Peters (109th in 23:58.1).
The Barons were 11th with 363 points with Olivia Woodcox (52nd in 21:56.8), KaiLin Gentis (91st in 23:13.5), Sydney Helbert (24:25.7) and Isabella Barton (146th in 25:08.4) finishing behind DeTray.
Prairie Heights sophomore Katia Fernandez was 29th in 21:13.6 to help lead the Panthers to 13th (377 points).
Churubusco’s top finisher was sophomore Ella Elias, who was 53rd in 21:58.9 to contribute to the Eagles’ 14th place performance (405 points).
Eastside’s next top runner behind Kaufmann was sophomore Regan Smith in 75th (22:45.2) as the Blazers were 17th with 431 points.
Lakeland’s Abbie McNamara was 105th (23:48.6) and Lana Vankoevering was 111th (24:06.3) to lead the Lakers to 22nd (587 points).
The Garrett Railroaders were 23rd with 638 points, led by senior Aida Haynes in 145th (25:07.6) and junior Brooklyn Jacobs in 149th (25:15.5).
Hamilton junior Jasmine Schiek was the lone runner for the Marines, placing 171st in 26:10.8.
Oak Farm junior Anna Sondek was 210th at 27:45.6 and Adeline Fitzharris was 234th in 30:28.5.
In the boys’ meet, DeKalb placed seventh in the 26 team field with 214 points. Concordia Lutheran won with 92, with Goshen (114) finishing second and Homestead (154) placing third.
Prairie Heights’ Hank Glasgo had the area’s best individual finish of the day, coming in sixth at 16:36.1. Churubusco’s Wyatt Neireiter was eighth in 16:36.6 and Jaren McIntire led the Barons in 10th at 16:37.1
Other finishers for DeKalb: Landon Knowles was 24th in 17:06.5, Will Haupert was 47th in 17:40.7, Timothy O’Keefe was 48th in 17:42.65 and Levi Abernathy was 94th in 18:43.9.
West Noble was 10th with 245 points, led by Grant Flora in 17th at 16:54.8. Nate Shaw was 43rd (17:38.3), Isaac Silva was 55th (17:51.8), Evan Rodriguez was 63rd (18:04.4) and Nathan Troxel was 75th (18:18).
Churubusco was 12th with 329 points. Behind Neireiter, Corre Belcher was 56th (17:53.4) Evan Palmer was 60th (17:59) and Elijah Smith was 90th (18:36.9).
Lakeland was 14th with 355 points, led by senior Caden Hostetler in 16th (16:53.6) and Zeke Wachtman in 28th (17:12).
Central Noble was 18th with 525 points, with their top finisher, sophomore Malachi Malcolm, placing 85th in 18:32.1.
Eastside’s top runner was freshman Andrew Strong, who finished 68th in 18:11.1 to contribute to a 20th place (585) team finish.
Garrett was 24th with 666 points, and its top runner was senior Landon Davis, who was 122nd in 19:16.7.
Hamilton placed 25th with 763 points, led by sophomore Jagger Hurraw in 139th (20:02.7).
Freshman Derek Hale was the lone runner for Oak Farm, as he placed 164th in 20:55.4.
South Adams Small School Invitational
In Berne, Lakewood Park’s boys team placed 10th out 15 schools with 237 points. Bluffton won the meet with 95 points.
Junior Jackson VandeVelde led the Panthers by placing 5th out of 135 participants in a time of 18:24. Senior Braeson Kruse was 23rd at 19:16.8, followed by Anthony Mansojer in 52nd (20:38), Caleb VandeVelde in 79th (22:03.6), Titus Shively in 93rd (22:51.1), Anderson Mohre in 106th (23:56.2), Jeremy Elwood in 127th (27:10.3) and Isaac Thurber in 131st (29:59.4).
In the girls’ race, Victoria Gloyd was 26th (23:45.2) and Katie Dowd was 67th (27:32.3) for the Panthers.
COLLEGE
Yellowjacket Invitational
In Rochester, New York, Trine’s women scored a third-place team finish at the Yellowjacket Invitational on Saturday. A total of 25 teams were at the event. The Thunder men were fifth.
New York University won both the men’s and women’s races.
The Thunder women were paced by Lydia Randolph, who finished third out of nearly 300 runners (23:00.6).
Trine’s men were led by senior Noah Acker (15th, 26:31.2). Freshman Ryan Hoopingarner also finished in the top 35 (22nd, 26:43.4). Carol Haldeman finished just outside the top 10 (11th, 23:30.6).
Breanna Medcalf was 29th (24:09.0, a career best). Amira Faulkner and Ana Parker were the final two scoring runners for Trine. Faulkner was 34th (24:15.1) and Parker placed 39th (24:19.0).
For the Thunder men, Zachary Brickler finished 28th (26:48.0), ahead of Eli Lantz in 43rd (27:06.0) and Holden Martin in 65th (27:27.9).
MIDDLE SCHOOL
West Noble Invitational
In the girls’ race on Saturday, DeKalb was 17th and Eastside was 23rd out of 25 teams.
Leading the Barons, Reese Schmidt ran 12:23 to place 14th out of 308 runners.
For the Blazers, Taylor Mack was 96th (13:56), Emmie Reinig was 152nd (15:15.1), Khloe Akey was 154th (15:15.9), Sienna Stilley placed 157th (15:24), Elly Fuller was 168th (15:39), Layla Fritz was 177th (16:12) and Shelby Kauffman was 181st (16:23)
In the boys’ race, the Barons were 11th and the Blazers were 20th out of 28 teams.
Corbin Smith ran a 10:39 to pace the Barons and place sixth out of 438 runners, and Wyatt Knepper ran an 11:12 to finish 28th.
Finishers for the Blazers were: Brody Smith in 57th (11:39.4), Luke Daniels in 61st (11:40), Nolan Davis in 137th (13:17), William McCreery in 148th (13:26), Nick Bitterling in 159th (13:50) and Gage Donaldson in 182nd (14:52).
