LIGONIER — The area’s top girls golf teams are prepared to remain strong this season despite major personnel losses.
Here’s a look at West Noble’s girls golf team:
Coach: Randy Younce, 2nd season
2018: 7th NECC Tournament, 9th East Noble Sectional.
Leading returning player: Senior Hannah Godfrey.
Key graduation losses: Natalie Halferty, Audrey Fulford.
Godfrey is one of the top players in the area, and will have an inexperienced group around her.
Senior Kiara Campos has a little bit of varsity experience from last season, but is still learning the game. The rest of the team is new to golf.
The Chargers will field a full team of five, and could have a couple more next week.
“This is a good group. Good students,” Younce said. “We’ll get better.
“We look forward to Hannah doing well.”
Godfrey was a regional qualifier, shooting 82 in the regional at Cobblestone. She was the NECC Tournament runner-up with an 85 at Zollner. She was four shots away from qualifying for the IHSAA state finals.
Among the newcomers is junior Kacee Click, a leading player on West Noble’s softball team. She is new to golf, but her athleticism could help her grow rather quickly on the links.
Upcoming matches are Monday, Aug. 12 vs. Angola, Lakeland at Hamilton; Wednesday, Aug. 14 vs. Churubusco, Wawasee and Whitko; and Thursday, Aug. 15 at Fremont at Lake James Golf Course in Angola.
