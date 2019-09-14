Boys Tennis DeKalb shuts out Columbia City
COLUMBIA CITY — DeKalb took a 5-0 Northeast 8 win at Columbia City Thursday.
Landon Holwerda won a three-set battle at one singles, prevailing 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 over Kendall Smith. Carman Rieke dropped the first set in a tiebreaker at two singles, then came back for a 6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-2 win against Eli Jones. Gavin Swift was a 6-0, 6-1 winner over Noah Finfrank 6-0, 6-1 at three singles.
Neither Baron doubles team lost a game, with Trey Novak and Evan Ostrowski defeating Evan Cearbaugh and Sid Singh, and Alex Holwerda and Kenlee Kruse winning over Tobey Krider and Josh Miner.
DeKalb won 7-0 in JV competition. Jack McComb Krue Nagel, Elijah Ehmke, Grant Fetter, Wyatt Derrow and Tyler DeWitt won singles matches for the Barons. DeKalb’s doubles teams of Kaine Smith and Josh Allen, and Aidan Wissing and Owen Holwerda also won.
Boys Soccer No. 8 Panthers keep rolling with shutout
WARSAW — Lakewood Park Christian was a 6-0 winner at Lakeland Christian Thursday.
The game was delayed by heavy rain early in the first half.
Six different players scored for the Panthers (7-0), ranked eighth in Class 1A in the latest coaches poll.
Colton White opened the scoring just more than 12 minutes in, then assisted on Blake Miller’s goal. Zach Collins scored with assists from T.J. Faur and Abraham Eicher, Weston Roth scored off a Miller assist as Lakewood Park took a 4-0 halftime lead.
Eicher scored on a PK in the second half, and Faur scored on White’s second assist.
Josh Pike had one save in net for the Panthers, and Luke Carnahan finished off the shutout in the second half.
Girls Soccer Panthers defeat Woodlan Warriors
WOODBURN — Lakewood Park took a rain-shortened match 1-0 at Woodlan Thursday.
Addison Miller scored for the Panthers.
Girls Golf Carroll defeats DeKalb
HUNTERTOWN — Carroll took a 186-200 dual match win from DeKalb Thursday.
Ally Stuckey was the medalist with a 41 for the Barons and Lillie Cone shot a 42. Tabitha Butler-Ramer shot a 54.
DeKalb took a 194-197 win at Angola Wednesday.
Stuckey was the medalist with a 41 to lead the Barons. Cone shot a 48 and Kayla Fleming a 50. Tabitha Butler-Ramer shot a 65 and Addi Ruby a 66.
Volleyball
DeKalb sixth-graders prevail vs. Blackhawk
WATERLOO — DeKalb’s sixth-grade team defeated Blackhawk Christian Thursday.
Laken Mosier, Ava Pakorny, Hailey Hughes, Julia McBride, Hailey Glogas, Alliah Wissing, Belle Wimer, Rialynn Hakey and Autumn Klinker helped the Barons with tough serving. Korah Benson, Lillian VanGessel, Maliha Bowling, Anna McHenry, Macie Hall and Phoebe Sullivan.
Seventh-grade Barons win over Bellmont
DECATUR — DeKalb’s seventh-grade team bounced back after dropping the first game and defeated Bellmont 21-25, 25-24, 15-7.
DeKalb improved to 5-1.
Bellmont tops DMS eighth grade squad
DECATUR — Bellmont outlasted DeKalb in three games in an eighth-grade match Thursday. The third game score was 15-9.
Rebecca Yarian had five aces, six assists and a kill. Scout Warner had five kills and Baylee Doster had four aces. Taylor Zacharias had 10 digs.
