Schedules for all teams in the KPC Media Group area have been affected in one way or another, and there were plenty more adjustments made on Wednesday.
The biggest change of the day was the Northeast Corner Conference wrestling tournament being moved up a week to Saturday, Jan. 16. The tournament is still scheduled to take place at Garrett High School.
Lakeland’s wrestling duals with Fremont, which were scheduled for Wednesday, and with Westview on Thursday, Jan. 14 were both postponed and will now be combined into a four-way meet at Westview on Tuesday, Jan. 12.
The Angola wrestling team was scheduled to participate in the Wawasee Super Duals on Saturday, but the event was canceled. The Hornets will now travel to Northridge on Saturday, with competition beginning at 9 a.m.
Central Noble and Churubusco both had wrestling duals scheduled with Fairfield for today and Tuesday, Jan. 5, respectively, and both were postponed. Those will both be made up as part of a four-way meet at West Noble on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Saturday’s boys basketball game between Angola and Fremont has a make-up date after being postponed on Tuesday. The Hornets will travel to Fremont on Saturday, Jan. 9 with the C-teams tipping off at 4:30 p.m. and the junior varsity and varsity to follow.
The Fremont-Angola girls basketball game scheduled for that day will be played early and are set to start at noon with the junior varsity followed by the varsity.
Today’s Garrett-Bellmont girls basketball game in Decatur has been canceled with no make-up date.
Wednesday’s boys basketball game between Bellmont and Garrett was also postponed and a make-up date is to be determined. The Railroaders’ boys game scheduled at Bluffton for Saturday has been moved up to Friday night at 6 p.m.
Friday’s Columbia City-East Noble boys basketball game that were postponed Tuesday will now be played at Columbia City on Tuesday, Jan. 26 with a 6 p.m. start for the junior varsity and freshmen followed by the varsity game. Saturday’s game between East Noble and South Bend Washington, which was a part of the Character of Champions Classic at Grace College, will now be played on Saturday, Feb. 6 at noon in Kendallville.
The Lakeland-Eastside girls game on Saturday is now a varsity-only game, beginning at 6 p.m., and Tuesday’s game versus Westview is also just a varsity-only contest and will follow the boys junior varsity contest between the Lakers and Warriors.
Fremont’s boys’ basketball game scheduled at Woodlan on Tuesday, Dec. 22 has been postponed and rescheduled for Saturday, Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. with the junior varsity and C team games followed by the varsity.
Lakeland gymnastics was scheduled to compete in the Carter Classic Gymnastics Invitational at Concordia on Saturday, Jan. 23, but now the event is canceled.
