GARRETT — Angola got its offense in gear early to put Garrett in a hole, and kept it that way with a lockdown defensive effort.
The Hornets’ first three baskets were three-pointers as they jumped to a double-digit lead in the first quarter, and limited the Railroaders to single digits in all four quarters in a 54-33 Northeast Corner Conference boys basketball victory Friday night.
Dyer Ball and Joel Knox each had 17 points for the Hornets (3-1 overall, 1-1 NECC). Ball had two threes and a three-point play in putting up 11 of his game high 17 in the first quarter, and also had an alley-oop slam dunk off a feed from Knox on a fast break in the third.
Knox made two court-length dashes for baskets in the second half and scored four straight Angola baskets at one point, hurting Garrett with drives to the hoop.
“Anytime we can get Dyer and Joel scoring, they both had 17, and we had some kids step up,” Angola coach Ed Bentley said.
“We’ve got some kids who can play, but over the past three or four years they’ve been sitting just because we’ve been pretty good. We’ve got kids who are growing up every game and figuring out roles.”
Jayden Broadnax carried the load offensively for Garrett (1-4, 0-3) with 18 points, including one shot he made while on one knee after winning a scramble for a loose ball. The Railroaders struggled to generate scoring otherwise.
“Jayden had a good bounce-back game,” Garrett coach Bryan Leverenz said. “They did a good job staying on our shooters.
“Our movement on offense was very poor. When we did get open looks we rushed them. When you play against a good defense like that, that’s what’s going to happen. When you do get that space, you rush your shot.”
Bentley said the Hornets have been preaching defense since last week’s loss to Central Noble.
“We didn’t play very well against Central Noble. We were dead in the water,” Bentley said. “We didn’t move very well, our assignments, everything. We put a lot of emphasis (in practice) on doing your job, and if you do your job, you’re going to find a place.
“It sounds simple, but that’s kind of what it’s about.”
Defense was Leverenz’s chief lament Friday.
“They did a good job of getting Ball started right off the bat, and then the Knox kid took over,” he said. “We didn’t do a very good job with our game plan on him. He found that weakness and he just kept attacking it.
“Our defensive rotation is slow. We’re staring at the ball. Our help-side is non-existent. We’re not doing what we’re taught to do and it’s costing us games.”
Angola also won the junior varsity game 32-21. The Hornets led 22-3 at halftime.
DeVonte Dickerson led the Hornets with six points, and Landon Herbert and Tyler Call both put in five. Jacob Molargik scored seven to lead Garrett.
