Football
No spectator limit for West Noble-Lakeland
LAGRANGE — The Lakeland athletic department announced that Friday’s varsity football game versus West Noble will be played with no spectator limit. Tickets for Friday’s game will be available for general admission at the gate.
Even though there is no spectator limit, Lakeland asks everyone to continue to wear face-coverings and practice social distancing.
To promote social distancing Lakeland will continue to sell tickets at entrances on both the home side and visitor side for Friday night’s game.
Information for EN-Columbia City
KENDALLVILLE — The East Noble athletic department has doubled the capacity for the varsity football game this Friday against Columbia City. East Noble asks that all fans adhere to the following guidelines.
All fans need to enter the facility with their face covering and should refrain from bringing athletic equipment onto school grounds, like footballs.
Families need to sit together in the stands, including students. All elementary and middle school students should refrain from using the grassy areas to the north and northwest of the field.
Tickets are available to football players, band members and cheerleaders until Thursday morning. At that time, the public may purchase any remaining tickets. Please visit eastnobleknights.com beginning on Thursday morning to purchase online tickets. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
A livestream is still an option and will be available for purchase at eastnobleknights.com.
Prep Boys Soccer Garrett stays in NECC title chase
ALBION — Garrett stayed in the Northeast Corner Conference regular season title chase with a 4-0 victory over Central Noble on Monday.
Zak Klopfenstein and Kenan Kennedy each had a goal and an assist for the Railroaders (7-5-2, 5-1 NECC). Josh Thrush and Joey Silva also scored.
Hornets prevail at Wayne
FORT WAYNE — Angola handled Wayne 3-0 in a nonconference match Monday.
AJ Hersel and Bryce Dailey each had a goal and an assist for the Hornets (10-3-1). Joel Knox also had a goal.
WN blanked by Goshen
LIGONIER — The RedHawks beat the Chargers 6-0 on Saturday night.
Edgar Mora and Fernando Quevedo each scored three goals for Goshen.
The Goshen C team beat the West Noble junior varsity team 4-1.
Prep Girls Soccer
Knights rule at New HavenNEW HAVEN — East Noble ended Northeast 8 Conference play for 2020 with a 4-0 win over New Haven Monday.
Dorothy Tipton had two goals and an assist to lead the Knights (3-9-2, 1-6 NE8). Lauren Lash made four saves in goal to earn the shutout.
Sophia Gruszczyk and Bailea Bortner also scored for East Noble. Rachel Hand had two assists.
Lakers lose to Bruins
LAGRANGE — Lakeland lost to Bethany Christian 4-2 on Monday. Mariah Stoltzfus had two goals to lead the Bruins.
Hailey Alleshouse and Emily Byler scored for the Lakers. Grace Iddings made eight saves in goal.
LPC defeats Cougars
AUBURN — Lakewood Park shut out Central Noble 3-0 on Monday.
Frannie Talarico, Sabra Harms and Addison Miller scored for the Panthers (6-4-3).
Central Noble downs West Noble
ALBION — The Cougars picked up a solid win over the rival Chargers 2-1 on Saturday.
Central Noble led 2-0 at halftime.
Volleyball Hornets down Heights
ANGOLA — Angola defeated Prairie Heights 25-21, 25-18, 27-29, 25-15 in a Northeast Corner Conference match Monday.
The Hornets (12-5, 5-1 NECC) will host Churubusco today, then will travel Bishop Dwenger on Wednesday. The match with the Saints was postponed earlier this season.
The Panthers (16-7, 4-2) won three of four matches in the Bremen Invitational on Saturday.
Bowling
Auburn Bowl lists best scores
AUBURN — Auburn Bowl has reported its top performances from the week of Sept. 21.
MEN: Moose — Tom Slaughter 256. Booster — Sam Woods 269, 729 series, Dave Davidson 268, Jeffrey Griffith 268, Tim Klinker 264, Michael Wallace 258, Jason Flaugh 257, 723 series, Sam Anglin 256. Industrial — Mike Hasselman 275. Friday Morning Trio — Rocky Barrand 253. Masters & Slaves — Billy Zink 256, Kris Levy 256.
WOMEN: Moose — Megan Books 263, 526 series, Amy Patrick 203, 524 series, Willa Thompson 510 series. Coffee — Kay Hamman 512 series, Jayne Scheumann 503 series. Booster — Nycole Adcox 226, 522 series, Dawn Simmons 212, 593 series, Heather Newman 209, 575 series, Annette Brumbaugh 202, 519 series. Thursday Night Ladies — Liz Winsley 212, 523 series, Lauren Flewelling 201, 527 series. Friday Morning Trio — Jackie Barrand 264, 645 series. Masters & Slaves — Dawn Simmons 242, 669 series.
YOUTH: Majors — Ian Malone 243, Andrew Malone 242, Kyle Toyias 234, Madi Flaugh 234, 629 series, Joshua Wirges 232, 626 series, Eddie Gowgiel 231, Jessica Willavize 210, Juli Plummer 202, 535 series.
College Tennis Trine teams defeat Adrian
ANGOLA — Both Trine tennis teams defeated Adrian on Sunday at the Thunder’s Ryan Tennis Center, 9-0 in the women’s dual and 8-1 in the men’s dual.
Angola High School graduate Jadyn Davis and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole won in both singles and doubles for the Trine women.
Isaac Everitt and former Fairfield Falcon Aaron Streit both rallied to win three-set matches in the top two singles positions for the Thunder men.
Trine women 9, Adrian 0
Singles: 1. Ashley Spirrison (TU) def. Samantha Cyrus 6-0, 6-1. 2. Jadyn Davis (TU) def. Bethany Posey 6-3, 6-0. 3. Eva Morales (TU) def. Vasiliki Gargasoula 6-1, 6-1. 4. Ellie Cole (TU) def. Elizabeth Himebauch 6-1, 6-2. 5. Trista Savage (TU) def. Maddison Wagner 6-0, 6-0. 6. Camille Lozier (TU) def. Jamie Nicholls 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: 1. Spirrison-Cole (TU) def. Cyrus-Posey 8-2. 2. Savage-Andrea Jordan (TU) def. Wagner-Gargasoula 8-4. 3. Lozier-J. Davis (TU) def. Himebauch-Nicholls 8-6.
Trine men 8, Adrian 1
Singles: 1. Isaac Everitt (TU) def. Ronald Ducharme 1-6, 6-4, 10-5. 2. Aaron Streit (TU) def. Ryan Cuddy 3-6, 6-0, 10-7. 3. Mitch Rose (TU) def. Zachary Perry 6-1, 7-6 (7-3), 4. Ryan Smith (TU) def. Jackson Wilcox 6-0, 6-1. 5. Drew Dixon (TU) def. Joey Quigley 6-2, 6-3. 6. Alex Mullet (TU) def. Whitman Hopper 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: 1. Ducharme-Cuddy (Adr) def. Streit-R. Smith 8-7 (7-3). 2. Dixon-Eric Gaby (TU) def. Quigley-J. Wilcox 8-3. 3. Everitt-Mullet (TU) def. Hopper-Perry 8-1.
College Golf
Trine women win NCAA preview tournament
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Trine University’s women’s golf team won its third straight tournament Saturday, taking the NCAA Division III Preview Tournament at Forest Akers West.
The Thunder shot 350, followed by Calvin with 356 and Adrian with 357. Manchester eked past Bluffton, Ohio, for fourth, 369-370.
Jenna Doumont and Olivia Phillips led Trine with 86s and tied for third individually. Marie Sullivan and Lily Williamson tied for ninth with 89s, and Karlee Fackler shot 92.
The Thunder had four golfers play as individuals. Reagan Guthrie shot 90, Kelly Miller had 97, Annabelle Burkholder had 103, and Carlene Rutledge had 113.
Thunder men 3rd at Olivet Invite
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Trine University’s men’s golf team finished third in the Olivet Invitational Saturday, shooting 311 at Forest Akers West.
Adrian won the tournament with 297, and Calvin was second with 302.
Mitch Lowney led the Thunder with 76 and tied for seventh individually.
Trine also had 77s from Mark Civanich and Carlos Coeto, 81 from Todd Mieske and 83 from Jackie Brockie.
Several Thunder players played as individuals. Jeffery Uhls tied for fourth with 74 and Cameron Ruge tied for seventh with 76.
Trine also had 80 from Mitch Blank, 83s from Jacob Roeder and Auburn’s Zach Frane, 84 from Jordan Brandman and 85 from Justin Gleaner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.