WATERLOO — DeKalb scored three times — including one following a blocked punt — in Friday’s 48-7 romp over winless Bellmont.
That was just in the first quarter.
Donnie Wiley made a pair of acrobatic catches on DeKalb’s opening drive, reaching behind him for a one-handed grab that covered 34 yards. His second catch of the drive was on a five-yard pass from Tegan Irk for the team’s first score with 7 minutes, 56 seconds left in the quarter.
Bellmont went three-and-out on its first three drives of the first.
Following the Braves’ second punt, Irk and Caden Pettis connected for a 54-yard pass that set up a 5-yard scoring pass to Derek Overbay for a 13-0 lead.
With the Braves back to punt after the third three-and-out, DeKalb’s Graham Blythe broke through the line to block the kick. The ball bounded and rolled into the end zone, where teammate Blayde King ran it down and recovered it for the touchdown.
It went from bad to worse for the Braves, who lost starting quarterback Aiden Faurote to injury when he tried to recover a fumble with 3:24 left in the first. He was taken off the field on a backboard and stretcher.
After play resumed, DeKalb scored early in the second quarter, as Irk and Overbay connected for a 7-yard touchdown pass. Carter Neumann’s kick made it 27-0.
Bellmont, which entered the game having scored just 14 points all season, followed with its best drive of the night.
It started after a nice kickoff return to the Braves 41. Hard running by senior Isaac Bodkins netted three first downs before he broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run. Jose Meijia’s extra point kick made it 27-7 with 4:25 left in the half.
The Barons found the end zone two more times before the half ended.
A 39-yard pass from Irk to Wiley set up a 5-yard TD pass to Logan Shultz Montoya with 2:31 to go.
A Nic Ley sack of backup Braves quarterback Aiden Ford gave the ball back to the Barons with 42 seconds left and the ball near midfield.
Irk completed two passes to Overbay, covering 49 yards and ran for seven more on a broken play. With the ball on the Bellmont 1, Irk lofted a pass to the end zone, where only Wiley could catch it for a touchdown with :03 left in the half. Neumann’s kick made it 41-7.
DeKalb scored on its first possession early in the third quarter to initiate the running clock mercy rule.
Irk finished the game completing 19-of-26 passes for 342 yards and six touchdowns. Wiley caught seven of those passes for 154 yards and two scores. Overbay was on the receiving end of eight passes for 93 yards and three TDs. Pettis had one grab. Shultz Montoya caught a pair for 31 yards and Dan Mahoney had one catch for 10.
The Baron defense limited Bellmont to 90 yards of total offense, all on the ground, with 59 of that coming on the visitors’ second quarter scoring drive.
The Barons wrap up regular season play Friday at Leo.
