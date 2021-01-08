WATERLOO — DeKalb’s gymnasts made it two straight wins to start the season Thursday, scoring 101.15 to 73.85 for visiting Concordia at the Classic City Center.
The Cadets had a full lineup in only two events.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter competed as an individual and scored 33.725 for third place in the all-around.
Lauren Blythe of DeKalb was the top all-arounder for the evening with a score of 33.85 and teammate Sarah Boyd was second at 33.75.
Boyd won the vault (9.05) and the bars (9.0) for the Barons. Blythe took the floor (8.975) and Allison Burton had the best score on the beam (9.025).
Carter was second in the beam (8.5), floor (8.65) and vault (8.8). She took third in the bars (7.775).
Blythe was third in the beam (8.325) and Boyd was fourth (7.3). Burton and Myka Miller tied for third place in the floor (8.55) and Boyd was fifth (8.4).
Burton (8.675), Miller (8.6) and Blythe (8.4) took places 4-6 in the vault. Blythe was second in the bars (8.15), with Burton (6.95) fourth and Miller (5.5) fifth.
Amelia Kiefer had the top placing for Concordia, scoring 8.7 for third in the vault.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.