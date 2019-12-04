High Schools EN, CN announce schedule changes
East Noble and Central Noble recently announced changes to their winter sports schedules.
The Knights will host the Cougars in girls basketball on Monday. The junior varsity game will start at 6 p.m., with the varsity contest to follow.
In boys basketball, East Noble will host Northridge on Jan. 3.
In wrestling, EN moved a couple of home duals into January. The Knights will host Plymouth on Jan. 4 at 1 p.m., and host New Haven on Jan. 13, starting at 6:30 p.m.
East Noble will open its season on the mat next Thursday at Northeast 8 Conference rival Leo at 6:30 p.m.
CN athletic director Dave Bremer announced on Twitter Tuesday that he withdrew the Cougar wrestling team from the Carnahan Invitational due to scheduling issues. That meet is being hosted by Crown Point later this month.
Wrestling
Prairie Heights handles Lakers, Central Noble
LAGRANGE — Prairie Heights picked up two Northeast Corner Conference dual wins on Tuesday at Lakeland, defeating the host Lakers 51-27 and Central Noble 63-12.
The Panthers are 2-2 overall, 2-0 in the NECC. They opened the season with a 57-13 loss to Columbia City on Nov. 20.
Lakeland defeated the Cougars 36-33 in the other dual of the event.
Prairie Heights 63, Central Noble 12
106 — Re. Yoder (CN) dec. W. Rinehart 13-11. 113 — G. Roberts (PH) pinned Wait, 2:38. 120 — Manprasert (PH) pinned DeWitt, :35. 126 — P. Boots (CN) pinned Schrock, 2:46. 132 — Ka. Lounsbury (PH) won by forfeit. 138 — S. Levitz (PH) won by forfeit. 145 — Severe (PH) won by forfeit. 152 — T. Curtis (PH) dec. Bolinger 4-2. 160 — I. Levitz (PH) won by forfeit. 170 — Col. Keeslar (PH) pinned Skinner, 1:52. 182 — Golden (CN) def. Wells 10-5. 195 — H. Allen (PH) def. Clay, injury default. 220 — Ko. Schrock (PH) won by forfeit. 285 — McLaughlin (PH) won by forfeit.
Prairie Heights 51, Lakeland 27
106 — G. Miller (LL) pinned W. Rinehart, 1:28. 113 — Schlabach (LL) dec. G. Roberts 10-6. 120 — B. Miller (LL) pinned Manprasert, 1:27. 126 — Schiffli (LL) pinned Schrock, 2:29. 132 — Ka. Lounsbury (PH) won by forfeit. 138 — S. Levitz (PH) dec. Terry 7-0. 145 — Severe (PH) pinned Sellers, 1:23. 152 — T. Curtis (PH) won by forfeit. 160 — I. Levitz (PH) won by forfeit. 170 — Col. Keeslar (PH) won by forfeit. 182 — Wells (PH) won by forfeit. 195 — H. Allen (PH) won by forfeit. 220 — Ko. Schrock (PH) pinned Landez, 4:58. 285 — Delapaz (LL) pinned McLaughlin, 1:08.
Boys Basketball Garrett falls at Woodlan
WOODBURN — Woodlan was a 75-58 winner over Garrett in a non-conference game Tuesday.
Senior Jayden Broadnax had 21 points and nine rebounds to lead the Railroaders (1-3). Kail Baughman hit three threes for nine points and Jasen Bailey added eight.
Mitch Mendenhall had 27 points to pace Woodlan (2-4). Joe Reidy added 13 points and Colin Hall had 11.
The Warriors were up 18-17 after one quarter, then pushed their lead to 39-26 at halftime as Reidy scored 10 points in the second quarter. The Warriors went on to lead 61-40 after three.
Girls Basketball Barons lose to Carroll
HUNTERTOWN — DeKalb lost to Carroll 71-37 in a non-conference game on Tuesday night. The Chargers (6-1) led 39-19 at the half.
Morgann Leslie led the Barons (1-7) with 11 points and two steals. Sarah Brown and Paige Pettis each had eight points. Brown had six rebounds while Pettis made three steals.
