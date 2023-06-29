Whenever you win a state championship as an individual, that should warrant a Prep of the Year title.
Whenever you finish as a state runner-up in an event to set a school record, but losing to a defending state champion who not only set an IHSAA State Finals record, but also a record in the history of the Indiana high school track and field, that should also warrant a Prep of the Year title.
Angola senior Alex Meyer and Churubusco senior Riley Buroff had two very different seasons this spring, but they could not have been any more similar in terms of the levels of the success they’ve achieved.
For Meyer, he took over the school record in the high jump at the Northeast Corner Conference meet with a clearance of 6 feet, 9 inches, breaking a meet record that was set by West Noble’s Mike Burns in 1983, before clearing the same height at the Angola Sectional a week later.
Then at the State Finals, Meyer set a school record in the long jump, leaping 24 feet, 2 inches to win the state title by 4.25 inches, having not lost once all year to become the first Hornet to win a state title since Kennedy Trine won the girls’ pole vault in 2015.
He became the first boy to win a state title for AHS since 1957 when Dick Finch won the pole vault.
But that’s not all, as Meyer also finished fourth (6-8) in the high jump at Indiana University June 2 following his championship, his only defeat in the high jump for the season, and then ran the anchor leg of Angola’s 4-by-400-meter relay, being handed the baton with the team in sixth place before chasing down everyone to win the section and finish 14th overall at 3 minutes, 24.39 seconds.
Meyer’s split, along with the help of his teammates, led to a school record (his third of the season) by a second and a half.
Buroff had quite the season of his own that culminated in his state runner-up finish in the 400, losing for the first time of the season to defending champion Nayyir Newash-Campbell of Plainfield, who set a state record time of 46.98 seconds.
Buroff’s time was nothing to sneeze at either, as his time of 47.22 seconds was the fifth-fastest time in State Finals history and 10th fastest time in state history, placing himself in the conversation among the best sprinters in the 100-plus year history of Indiana high school track.
The time naturally set a new school record for him as well, a record he has held since his sophomore year and has been building on ever since.
Buroff also ran the third leg of Churubusco’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay that finished 13th in 3:23.44 and was a state qualifier in the 200 meters, though he did not compete in the event in Bloomington.
Meyer and Buroff will pave separate paths at the University of Indianapolis next year as Meyer will continue his track and field career while Buroff will continue his football career with the Greyhounds, though he didn’t rule out a possible return to the track in the future.
While the two may not share a track again in the near future, the two share the 2023 KPC Media Boys Track Co-Preps of the Year.
The 2023 KPC Media Boys Track Coach of the Year goes to Churubusco’s Zach Dock, who led the Eagles to their first sectional and regional championships in program history, defeating schools several times their size in bluebloods Homestead, Angola, Bishop Dwenger and Northrop, among others.
Here’s the rest of the 2023 KPC Media Group All-Area Boys Track and Field Team:
Luca Carminati, Sr., Angola
An exchange student from Italy, Carminati ran a variety of sprint events for the Hornets.
Most notably, he was a member of the NECC and sectional championship-winning 4x100 relay teams.
Hawkins Hasselman, Fr., Angola
Hasselman was a huge piece of the puzzle for the Hornets’ 4x100 relay, winning conference and sectional championships while a member of the team.
He also advanced to the sectional finals heat of the 200 meters, where he placed sixth in 23.83 seconds.
Landon Herbert, Sr., Angola
Herbert was an all-around performer for the Hornets, competing in the 400, 4x400 and long jump throughout the season.
At conference, Herbert was runner-up in each of those events, was a regional qualifier in the long jump and a state qualifier on the school-record setting 4x400 relay.
Griffin Michael, Jr., Angola
Michael was another representative of Angola’s conference runner-up and state-qualifying and school record-setting 4x400 relay.
He also saw some time on the track in the 200 and 400 throughout the season, the latter of which saw him place eighth at conference and seventh at sectionals.
Ethan Miller, Sr., Angola
Early in the season, Miller was often seen competing near the top of the standings in the long jump. But as the season progressed, he gravitated more towards running the 100 meters and 4x100 relay exclusively.
At conference, Miller placed eighth in the 100 in 13.89 seconds and was on the 4x100 relay that finished seventh at regionals.
Jackson Smith, Jr., Angola
Smith rounded out the state-qualifying 4x400 relay that set a school record, running as the crucial third leg throughout the season.
A hurdler by trade, Smith was fourth in conference at the 300 hurdles before winning a sectional title in the event in 42.49 seconds. He finished 15th at regionals.
Cam Steury, So., Angola
A champion at the East Noble John Reed Relays and at conference in the 100 meters, Steury was one of the area’s best sprinters.
He qualified for regionals in both the 100 and 4x100 relay after finishing second and first at sectionals, respectively. Steury was also a conference champion with the 4x100 relay.
Sam Yarnelle, Jr., Angola
One of two area state qualifiers in the 3,200 meters, Yarnelle was again among the cream of the crop when it came to distance runners.
Yarnelle picked up 10 event victories this year across the 3,200, 1,600 and 800 meters and a distance medley relay.
He was the NECC champion in both the 1,600 and 3,200, was sectional and regional runner-up in the 3,200, was the John Reed Mile champion at East Noble, the Class B champion at the Goshen Relays and was a participant in the Carmel 3,200-Meter Distance Showcase, where he was 35th (9:29.02) out of 129 runners.
At state, Yarnelle was 27th in the 3,200 at 9:56.46.
Jackson Fleetwood, Jr., Churubusco
According to coach Dock, without Fleetwood, the Eagles would not have won the 4x400 relay at sectionals or regionals.
Fleetwood was also on the 4x100 team that finished third at NECC. He also earned a fourth-place finish in the 400 (52.54) and a seventh-place finish in the 200 (24.03) at conference.
Wyatt Neireiter, Sr., Churubusco
Neireiter was regional champion in the 800 in 2:00.02, and was 20th at state in 1:58.32.
He also won a conference championship in the event to go along with NECC titles in the 4x400 and 4x800 relays. With the 4x400, Neireiter ran on the state-qualifying team.
Neireiter also ran the anchor leg for Team Indiana’s 4x800 at the Midwest Meet of Champions, helping the team finish second.
Evan Palmer, Jr., Churubusco
Palmer was a consistent performer for the Eagles in the 800, 4x400 relay and 4x800 relay, qualifying for regionals in the 800 and 4x800 and advancing to state in the 800, where he was 26th (2:02.07).
Palmer was on the conference and sectional-winning 4x400 relays and the conference-winning 4x800 relay, while also finishing runner-up in the 800 at NECC (1:57.98).
Kam Rinker, Sr., ’Busco
One of the main hurdlers for the Eagles, Rinker was third in the 300 hurdles and eighth in the 110 hurdles at sectionals.
At regional, Rinker missed out on state qualification after finishing sixth (40.85), but was a member of Churubusco’s 4x400 relay in Bloomington and won an NECC championship with the team.
Ethan Smith, Jr., Churubusco
Smith was a sectional champion and regional runner-up in the pole vault, leading to a sixth-place finish at state with a clearance of 14-9, a season PR for him.
He placed fifth at the Midwest Meet of Champions, clearing 14 feet.
Nate Fillenwarth, Sr., DeKalb
One of four of the Baron’s 4x800 runners, Fillenwarth helped lead the team to sectional, NE8, John Reed, Heritage Relays and Fort Wayne North Side Relays championships.
At regionals, the team was second in 8:05.03 and was 17th at state in 8:02.80, making it to Indiana University for the second straight year.
As an individual, Fillenwarth was second in the 400 at NE8 and sectionals.
Asher Hallam, Fr., DeKalb
A sectional champion in the 400 (51.76), Hallam was also the second member of DeKalb’s 4x800 relay that advanced to state.
Matthias Hefty, Jr. DeKalb
Individually, Hefty ran the 400, 800 and more notably the 1,600 (where he was sixth at sectionals) throughout the year.
He shone however on the Barons’ 4x800 relay, returning to the State Finals as one of the team’s four members.
Landon Knowles, Sr., DeKalb
Qualifying for regionals in the 1,600 and 3,200 meters where he was sixth (4:29.75) and eighth (9:50.09), respectively, Knowles was a top contender in several distance races this season.
He was second in the 3,200 at NE8, third in EN’s John Reed Mile, and was third in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 at sectionals.
Tim O’Keefe, Jr., DeKalb
O’Keefe ran a wide range of events throughout the year, ranging from the 400 and 800 to the 1,600 and 3,200 as an individual.
However, O’Keefe also rounded out the state-qualifying 4x800 relay, getting to run in Bloomington for the first time.
Ashton Fuller, Sr., East Noble
Fuller ended his career with the Knights on a high note, qualifying for regionals in three separate events, the 110 and 300 hurdles and the 4x100 relay.
An NE8 runner-up in the 110 hurdles (15.06 seconds), Fuller was sectional champion in the event with a season-best time of 14.83 seconds, which led to a fourth-place finish at regionals to just miss out on a state finals bid.
Dane Sebert, Jr., Eastside
Sebert was far and away the area’s best thrower this season, as he did not lose a single discus or shot put event until the state finals, where he was ninth (166-9) in discus and 10th (55-5.75) in the shot put.
Among Sebert’s victories were the NECC Meet (winning discus by over 20 feet and shot by over nine feet, sectional (winning discus by over 30 feet and shot by over 10 feet) and regional (winning discus by 16 feet and shot by just under three feet).
At the Midwest Meet of Champions, Sebert was second in the shot put (57-3.50) and fifth in the discus (171-6).
Dominic Lawrence, Sr., Lakeland
Lawrence led the Lakers in overall scoring this past season, contributing to 186 of the team’s points.
Before having his individual career end before sectionals due to injury, Lawrence was champion in the 110 hurdles at Northridge’s Carmen Cripe Relays, East Noble’s John Reed Relays (where he set a personal best time of 14.88 seconds for the third fastest time in Lakeland history) and was runner-up at 110 hurdles at the Goshen Relays and the NECC Meet.
In the 300 hurdles, he won a championship at NECC in 41.10 seconds, the fourth fastest time in school history.
On relays, Lawrence won championships at Northridge, Goshen and East Noble in the 4x100 and ran the 4x100 and 4x400 relays at regionals.
Wyatt Priestley, Sr., Lakeland
Priestley was the Angola Sectional champion in the pole vault after clearing 12-6. He also picked up a victory at Northridge’s Carmen Cripe Relays and a runner-up finish at the Goshen Relays.
Priestley was fifth at NECC and was ninth at regionals in the pole vault. He was also a member of the sectional runner-up 4x100 relay and the winning 4x400 relay at the Goshen Relays.
Owen Troyer, Sr., Lakeland
Troyer qualified for regionals in the 4x100 and 4x400 relays and the long jump, the latter of which he was ninth with a leap of 20-4.
The week prior, Troyer was sectional runner-up with the school’s fourth-best jump at 21-9.
He was also on Lakeland’s conference and sectional runners-up 4x100 relay teams and was second on the team in scoring with 165 points contributed.
Grant Flora, Sr., West Noble
A fifth-place finisher in the 3,200 meters at regional (9:45.56), Flora ended his high school career as sectional champion (9:38.74) in the event and runner-up (9:37.27) at conference, where he was also fourth in the 1,600.
At the Carmel 3,200-Meter Distance Showcase, Flora was 54th in a time of 9:38.41.
Nate Shaw, Sr., West Noble
Shaw was a state qualifier in the 800 meters, where he was 25th in 2:00.31.
Finishing third in the 800 at regional, sectional and NECC, Shaw also saw time with the 4x400 and 4x800 relays, including the 4x400 team that was second in Class B at the Goshen Relays.
Drew Yates, Jr., West Noble
A state qualifier in the 110 hurdles, Yates placed 20th in Bloomington in 14.98 seconds.
He was NECC champion in the event and was sectional and regional runner-up, the latter of which he set a season-best time of 14.55 seconds.
Yates’ most notable meet of the season was April 25 against Fairfield, where he had a clean sweep of victories, winning the 110 and 300 hurdles and the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Noah Bontrager, Fr., Westview
Bontrager was already a force to be reckoned with heading into the season after placing 12th at the cross country state finals in the fall. He built on his success on the track this past spring.
Finishing 24th at the state finals in the 3,200 (9:41.02), Bontrager won eight events this past season, including a sectional title in the 1,600 (4:29.20).
At the Carmel 3,200-Meter Distance Showcase, he was 57th in 9:38.78.
Bontrager was also a regional qualifier with the team’s 4x800 relay, and was conference runner-up with the relay and in the 1,600.
Honorable Mention
Angola’s Ollie Koch, Central Noble’s Cameron Elias, Garrett’s Holden Bowser and Arturo Zeccina, Lakeland’s Caden Hostetler, Sam Larimer, Cam Riegling, Brady Schiffli and Zeke Wachtman; Prairie Heights’ Kawliga “Hank” Glasgo, West Noble’s Dustin Richardson and Jaylun Shaffer and Westview’s Adrian Miller and Lyndon Miller.
