We made it.
Last November, there was plenty of uncertainty how this particular hoops season would unfold. Some teams had to miss some games, but in all, every team has an opportunity to win a sectional championship this week.
Let’s look through all of the area sectionals, and I’ll tell you the favorite to win each one, a team or two that can topple the favorite and a dark horse to make some noise in their respective sectional.
Class 2A Sectional at Westview
Favorite: Central Noble
The Cougars (23-1) are the favorite to win the area’s most intriguing sectional, but the road to a championship is a tough one. They open with Westview, play the winner of Churubusco-Prairie Heights in the semifinal before a date with either Eastside or Bremen in the title game.
Central Noble has beaten every team in this sectional and most of the games haven’t been close. This squad can get hot on a moments notice with Connor Essegian and Sawyer Yoder. On the defensive end, the Cougars are very tough and have multiple defenders to throw at opposing teams.
Contenders: Churubusco, Eastside
The Eagles (18-4) are the top contenders because they can beat you in a few different ways. Jackson Paul and Luke McClure can beat you around the perimeter and are always looking to steal the ball on defense. Landen Jordan is a force inside that is hard to stop once he gets the ball. Outside of those three, someone needs to step up and make some plays.
The Blazers (15-7) just took Churubusco to the wire on Friday night. They can shoot from deep with the likes of Hugh Henderson and Owen Willard, and have the ability to drive and get to the rim with Gabe Trevino and Santino Brewer, which allows those outside shots for Henderson and Willard. Eastside has the easier path to the final, but it’s not a guarantee.
Dark horse: Westview
I never thought that the Warriors (16-6) would fall into this category. But the truth is they’ve struggled recently, which gives me pause to pick them to make a deep run. They’ve beaten all of teams on their side of bracket, but that was a different team. They are still a hard-nosed squad led by the Miller twins, Luke and Lyndon, and Mason Yoder and Brady Yoder can give you different looks on offense. Don’t count out Westview just yet.
Class 3A Sectional at West Noble
Favorite: West Noble
The Chargers (12-9) look like they’ve turned a corner and it came at the right time. This team is fun to watch because they play with energy, excitement and toughness. Austin Cripe has turned into one of the best scorers in the area, and he’s only a sophomore.
Their young guys like Nevin Phares, Adam Nelson and Zach Beers have grown up over the course of this season, and they have learned under the leadership of senior Brockton Miller.
Contenders: NorthWood, Wawasee
The Panthers (13-8) are the top contender to beat the Chargers. They only lost to them by four a few weeks ago, and it was that close because of Cade Brenner, who is a dynamic scorer. The athleticism of Ian Raasch is also a factor for NorthWood making a run.
The Warriors (11-11) are an interesting team because they’ve beaten some teams they shouldn’t have and lost some games they should have won. Keaton Dukes is a walking bucket. Don’t give him any room to work.
Dark horse: Lakeland
The Lakers (9-13) have battled against some of the better teams on their schedule and are an improved squad. On offense, Brayden Bontrager can beat you in multiple ways, and Mason Douglas has been a nice compliment this season. The key for Lakeland is finishing games.
Class 4A Sectional at East Noble
Favorite: Carroll
The Chargers (15-6) were the clear favorite before the season started, but the gap has closed. They’ve been pushed by North Side (13-9) and Snider (11-10) recently. But this team is the best all-around team in this sectional, led by Jalen Jackson with 21.1 points per game. Sam Strycker and Ryan Preston both average 10 points per game.
Contenders: North Side, Snider
The Legends are a far cry from being a one-win team just one season ago. Freshman Brauntae Johnson has been a revelation for this year’s team and leads them averaging 17.4 points per game. They’ve won five games in a row and can get another shot a Carroll in the first semifinal on Friday.
The Panthers have a good chance to make the championship game because they defeated both DeKalb and East Noble (8-14) handily during the regular season. Snider is also battle-tested, facing plenty of the top teams in the northern half of the state.
Dark horse: DeKalb
If the Barons (9-11) can take down Snider in the first round, they have a solid chance to make the final. Cole Richmond has got hot from outside and Connor Penrod needs to dominate inside. If both can do so, DeKalb has a chance to make some noise.
Class 3A Sectional at Woodlan
Favorite: Leo
The Lions (18-4) come into sectional limping after losing two games to sectional opponents Woodlan and Bishop Dwenger. However, Leo has the deepest team in the sectional with Blake Davison leading the way. DJ Allen and Zak Troyer can patrol the paint, and Ayden Ruble and Eric Steger have the ability to knock down shots from outside.
Contenders: Woodlan, Bishop Dwenger
The Warriors (10-10) are the most recent team to beat the Lions, and they did so with a buzzer beater from Joe Reidy on Friday. He’s going to be the reason the Warriors make a run. Reidy averages a double-double with 23.2 ppg and 11.2 rebounds per game.
The Saints (11-9) have also defeated Leo recently, but they have a few more scoring threats than the Warriors. Brenden Lytle is biggest scoring threat for Dwenger, and Nick Holder and C.J. Pieper are very capable of heating up from outside.
Dark horse: Angola
The Hornets (12-12) have some good wins recently but also some bad losses. Which Angola team are we going to see when they open sectional play against Leo? If we see the team that lost to West Noble and East Noble, then it will a short-lived tournament experience. Brian Parrish is a very good shooter, and Joel Knox can get to the rim. Those two need to have great games to pull off the upset.
Class 1A Sectional at Bethany Christian
Favorite: Fremont
The Eagles (10-11) are catching fire at the right time. They’ve won seven of their last eight games, including two wins over sectional opponents Lakewood Park and Bethany Christian.
There are plenty of options for Fremont to go to on offense, which makes them dangerous in this sectional. Ethan Bontrager, Gabel Pentecost, Logan Brace, Ethan Bock and Kameron Colclasure can all beat you and it could be anyone of them on any given night.
Contender: Bethany Christian
The host Bruins (10-13) lost four of five to finish the regular season, but they have a few different scoring options that can lead them in this sectional. Beck Willems, Tyson Chupp and Mason Closson all average 12.2 or more points per game and they all do it in different ways.
Dark horse: Lakewood Park
The Panthers (6-14) beat the Bruins a couple of weeks ago and have competed well against similar competition. For Lakewood, Carter Harman and Levi Hindle have been the leading scorers since Caedmon Bontrager left the program. They both need come strong this week to pull off an upset or two.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.