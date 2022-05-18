KENDALLVILLE — Six area bowlers qualified for the Indiana Middle School Bowling State Finals this past Saturday at the Elkhart Semi-State: home-schooled student Lincoln Carlin, DeKalb Middle School eighth graders Hayden Dibble and Ray Chalfin, seventh grader Chase Tornblom from Eastside Junior High, and cousins Brody Workman and Danica Sattison who attend St. John’s Lutheran School.
The state finals will take place Saturday at Mike Aulby’s Arrowhead Bowl in Lafayette.
In the Elkhart Semi-State, Workman was second in the 6th grade boys division with a 737 series for four games and Danica Sattison was third in the 5th grade girls division with a 551 series.
Workman bowled games of 166, 181, 218 and 172. Sattison bowled games of 116, 144, 155 and 136.
Workman and Sattison both won regional championships at Auburn Bowl on May 7. Workman bowled a 636 series with games of 148, 185, 159 and 144. Sattison had a 601 series with games of 132, 162, 167 and 140.
Workman and Sattison’s home bowling alley is Garrett Bowl. Their coach is Chad Griffith from Garrett.
Carlin’s home lanes is also Garrett Bowl. He won the semi-state title in the 8th grade boys division with an 851 series with games of 203, 221, 215, 212.
Three area boys made state in the 8th grade boys division. Dibble was fifth in semi-state with a 713 series, bowling games of 161, 174, 158 and 220. Chalfin was seventh with a 696 series, rolling games of 223, 167, 174 and 132.
Dibble and Chalfin helped DeKalb’s eighth grade team win a regional championship in their home alley, then helped the team place seventh at semi-state with a 2,430 series.
Tornblom was fifth in the semi-state in the boys 7th grade division with a 693 series, rolling games of 158, 176, 190 and 169. He was an Auburn Regional runner-up.
DeKalb’s Bridget Dunn was the eighth grade girls regional champion with a 721 series and games of 195, 188, 178 and 160. She was fourth at semi-state with 524 series to end her season.
Also notable in the area at the semi-state, but missing state finals berths were Garrett’s Charlotte Lemen in fourth in the girls 7th grade division, Garrett’s Audrea Newman in fifth in the girls 5th grade division with a 507 series, Eastside’s Jada Hankey in fifth in the girls 6th grade division with a 425 series, DeKalb’s Trenten Krebs in seventh in boys 5th grade division with a 469 series and Central Noble’s Gracyn Spillers in eighth in the boys 6th grade division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.