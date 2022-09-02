Lakers dominate
PH for Milk Can
LAGRANGE — Lakeland jumped out to a 27-0 lead after one quarter and rolled to a 46-0 victory over LaGrange County rival Prairie Heights in a annual Milk Can game Friday night.
The Lakers (1-2) led 40-0 at the half. The running clock was on in the second half. The Panthers fell to 1-2.
Freshman Brayden Holbrook ran for a touchdown and threw three touchdown passes to Owen Troyer to lead Lakeland. Khamron Malaivanh had two touchdown runs and Deion Marshall also had a touchdown run.
‘Busco blanks Garrett
At Churubusco, the Eagles (2-1) held the Railroaders to 139 total yards, including minus-3 yards rushing.
The Churubusco defensive line teamed up for a safety in the second quarter after punting the ball to the Garrett 1-yard line, then Wyatt Marks and Riley Buroff had touchdown runs in the third quarter.
Ethan Smith recovered a fumble off a sack from Marks in the fourth quarter and returned it over 40 yards for a touchdown to complete the scoring.Marks ran the ball 23 times for 106 yards for the Eagles. Buroff had 63 yards rushing, 50 yards passing, and caught a pass for 15 yards. Garrett is 0-3.
Angola falls
In Chelsea, Michigan, Andre Tagliaferri returned a kickoff for a touchdown and a 54-yard scoring run with 7 minutes, 41 seconds left to draw the Hornets (1-2) within two at 22-20.
Angola could not get the two-point conversion, but had another chance to win it on a defensive stop. But the Hornets turned the ball over with over 3 and a half minutes to play and the Bulldogs (1-1) ran out the clock.
Tyson Hill had two touchdowns for Chelsea, and Lucas Dawson had two touchdown passes.
Tyler Call had a touchdown run for Angola.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.