MARION — It was a real good day for both East Noble cross country teams and Fremont senior Grace Schmucker at the Wildcat Classic Invitational Saturday at Indiana Wesleyan University.
The Knight teams were in the Gray Division. The EN girls won with 49 points, and the Knight boys were second with 96.
Warren Central was second in the girls’ meet with 56, and Heritage Christian was a distant third with 157. Central Noble was fifth with 164. Fremont did not have enough runners to have a team score, but Schmucker was third individually in 20:53.7.
East Noble had four runners finish consecutively, led by Anna Becker in ninth place in 21 minutes, 47.5 seconds. Olivia Rummel was 10th in 21:47.9, Rachel Becker was 11th in 21:55.4, and Mariah Maley was 12th in 21:56.
Knight sophomore Erin Weng finished 17th in 22:06.9. Freshman Cady Smith was 28th in 22:41.2, followed by senior Samantha Richards at 22:41.3.
Kylie Zumbrun led the Cougars in 24th place in 22:33, and Viktorija Stump was 50th in 23:46.8.
Fremont also had Katie Berlew in 42nd in 23:20.8 and Natalie Gochenour in 43rd in 23:23.6.
In the boys’ meet, East Noble finished behind meet champion South Adams, 82-96. Wapahani placed third with 121.
Junior Lucas Diehm led the Knights in eighth place at 17:42, and classmate Ben Hand was 13th in 17:54.5. Sophomore Kayden Fuller was 22nd in 18:13.3, and freshman Hunter Kline was 26th in 18:19.1. Kyler Corbin was 33rd in 18:37, and Peyton Palmer was 34th in 18:39.6.
Fremont and Central Noble did not have enough runners to have team scores. Eagle sophomore Carson McLatcher was 11th in 17:45.8. Sophomore Noah Shepherd led the Cougars in 35th place in 18:40.6.
Tippecanoe Valley
Invitational
In Akron, West Noble was second in the boys’ meet with 57 points led by a runner-up finish individually by senior Colten Cripe in 16:37.7. The Chargers were fourth in the girls’ meet with 100.
In the boys’ meet, Columbia City had four runners in the top seven and won with 29 points. Eagle Landon Wakeman was the race winner in 16:14.5. Rochester was third with 128.
West Noble had seven boys place in the top 24. Abraham Longoria was 11th in 17:53.9, Nathan Mast was 13th in 17:58.5, Austin Cripe finished 15th in 18:11.9, and Grant Flora placed 16th in 18:14.2.
Isaac Flora was 23rd for the Chargers in 18:32.1, followed by Cameron Dupuy in 18:35.4.
Lakeland junior Lucas Begly was sixth in 17:14.9 and led the Lakers to a sixth-place team finish with 162 points.
Lakeland had five runners. Terrance Blankenship was 26th in 18:42.5 and Konner Palmer was 29th at 18:48.8.
In the girls’ meet, senior Yarency Murillo-Rivera led the Chargers in third place at 20:57.4.
West Noble also had Megan Wallen in 11th at 22:02.3, Gabrielle Foreman in 19th in 22:47.3 and Thalia Parson in 32nd at 23:57.1. Erin Shoemaker was 35th in 24:15.7, followed by Nallely Villalobos in 24:19.5. Elizabeth Christlieb was 39th in 24:30.9.
Lakeland was eighth with 227 points.
Sophomore Monica Guzman led the Lakers in 30th place in 23:51.9. Paris Allen was 44th in 25:21.6, followed by teammate Kaylee Fleeman in 45th in 25:42.
Northrop Invitational
All the DeKalb County harriers were running in Fort Wayne on Saturday.
The Railroader teams led the way, finishing sixth in the girls’ meet with 159 points and eighth in the boys’ meet with 221.
In the girls’ meet, DeKalb was 12th with 330.
Eastside had one runner with freshman Kennedy Helbert in 61st place in 25:45.9. For Lakewood Park, sophomore Heather Elwood was 64th in 26:05.4, and senior Faith Fleck was 67th in 26:12.5.
Sophomore Nataley Armstrong led Garrett in 10th place in 20:47.5. Madilyn Malcolm was 17th in 21:18.1, Valencia Placencia was 24th in 21:58.9, and Aida Haynes was 42nd in 23:27.3.
Junior Penelope Swift led the Barons in 44th place in 23:30.9. Ally Hammer was 70th in 27:21.4, and Caleigh Yarian was 72nd in 28:07.9.
In the boys’ meet, sophomore Tanner McMain led the Railroaders in 20th place in 17:53.8. Romano Ritenour was 46th in 19:03, Landon Davis was 47th in 19:03.6, and Kane McCormack was 51st in 19:13.5.
Eastside was 11th with 259, and DeKalb was 12th with 338. Lakewood Park only had four boys running.
Blazer senior Gezahagne Biddle led area runners in the meet in 10th place in 17:31. Eastside’s Konner Lower was in 35th place in 18:17.
Sophomore Travers Mason was DeKalb’s top runner in 62nd place in 19:44.6. Freshman Jackson Smith was 67th in 20:05.6.
Colton White led the Panthers in 30th place in 18:11.8. Cobin Moriarity was 54th in 19:16.1.
