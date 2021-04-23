KENDALLVILLE — On the bright side, there was no snow.
Even so, boys golf teams from DeKalb and East Noble played in horrible conditions at Noble Hawk Thursday, with gusting winds adding to the discomfort of cool temperatures.
East Noble fought its way through just a little better, outshooting the Barons 174-179 for its first win of the season.
“Very tough conditions, cold and very windy,” East Noble coach Jason Buchs said. “The guys really battled the conditions tonight. I thought if anybody could break 40 tonight, it would have been a really good round. I had some guys get very close.
“It’s our first win of the year. The guys are excited and ready to get back at it Saturday in the Concordia Invitational (at River Bend).”
Ryan Gienger shot a 41 to take medalist honors and lead the Knights (1-1 overall and Northeast 8 Conference). Caden Anderson was next with a 43.
“Ryan’s a very consistent player. We’re trying to get him to lead by example for the rest of the guys. He and Caden Anderson have been our low guys pretty much every round,” Buchs said.
Jack McComb had a 42 to lead DeKalb (2-2, 1-1) and Gavin Morr shot a 43.
“It was a little windy and cold,” DeKalb coach James Fislar said. “We didn’t quite execute, we were a little off. We hadn’t practiced for two days, so we’re going to be back at it.
“You’ll see a little rearranging. This was a position match for them, so we’ll have our next top five before the (Concordia Invitational) this weekend.
Other East Noble scores were Avery Kline 44, and Mitchell Bell and Matthew Kumfer both 46. Grant McAtee and Will Potter shot 47s for DeKalb and Kyle Toyias had a 48.
Buchs juggled his lineup, trying to pair friends together for the Knights.
“I was trying to see if I could find some chemistry with the team,” he said. “So far so good, we’ll see how it goes the rest of the season. Tonight it seemed to work.”
DeKalb prevailed in the junior varsity match 184-192. Grant Stuckey and Bo Potter both shot 45s to lead the Barons and share JV medalist honors with East Noble’s Ryan Norden.
Also for the Baron junior varsity, Landen Brown shot a 46, and Grant Fetter and Jackson Barth both had 48s. For East Noble’s junior varsity, Ronan Fisher, Caden Treesh and Kane Sibert all shot 49s, and Griffin Mullins had a 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.